Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Foxconn founder says hopes to import BioNTech COVID shots for Taiwan

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhYlp_0aFOxGvl00
Foxconn Technology Group founder and chairman, Terry Gou, speaks during a news conference after his trip to the U.S., in Taipei, Taiwan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn, said on Saturday his charity plans to apply to import 5 million doses of BioNTech SE's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine into Taiwan, which is tackling a spike in infections.

After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is currently dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions. It has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people, though it has almost 30 million shots on order, from AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and two domestic firms.

The Chinese-claimed island has blamed Beijing for nixing a deal earlier this year for BioNTech vaccines, which China denies. Facing pressure from opposition parties, the government says it will allow companies to apply to it to import vaccines.

In a statement, Gou said that his Yonglin Foundation plans to apply for 5 million BioNTech doses made and packaged in Germany to be imported into Taiwan.

The shots would be airlifted from Germany to Taiwan without going via any middleman, he added.

"This plan is in process," Gou said.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it has repeatedly declined to comment on the state of talks with Taiwan.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said shortly before Gou's statement was released that it welcomed any offers of help from charities or religious groups, but it was up to the central government to sign vaccine contracts and distribute shots.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (600196.SS) has a contract with BioNTech to sell the vaccines in Greater China, including to Taiwan, but Taiwan's government says it has and will only deal with BioNTech in Germany, and that it does not trust vaccines from China.

Outside of Greater China, BioNTech has partnered with Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N).

China says Taiwan has gone against commercial principles in seeking to bypass Fosun and go directly to BioNTech.

Gou said his charity would not import Chinese-made vaccines.

"Please do not confuse the German-made BioNTech (shots) with Chinese-made vaccine."

Taiwan has reported 7,806 infections since the pandemic began, including 99 deaths.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxconn#Taiwan#Covid#Astrazeneca Plc#Covid#Apple Inc#Se#Astrazeneca Plc#Moderna Inc#Chinese#Yonglin Foundation#Ss#Pfizer Inc#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end lower as Sino-West tensions weigh

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as tensions between Beijing and the West soured investor sentiment after G7 leaders took the Asian nation to task over a range of issues, which China called a gross interference in the country’s internal affairs. ** The blue-chip CSI300...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan will send a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, as the southeast Asian nation steps up vaccine procurement to fight a more stubborn wave of infections. With a population of about 98 million, Vietnam's tally of infections stands at 10,241, and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo halts trials of existing drug for COVID-19 treatment

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co (4568.T) said on Tuesday it was halting development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Daiichi Sankyo in March started a clinical trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients. The company said in a statement it was discontinuing the trial without citing a reason. The Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Beijing finally gives China shorts a helping hand

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing has given China shorts a helping hand. The collapse of U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital and central government crackdowns have delivered selective relief to investors attacking Chinese shares in New York. They should be cautious: patriotic reinforcements are on the way. In 2011, short...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong ends quarantine curbs on port calls by non-cargo vessels

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong providers of shipping services are breathing a sigh of relief after authorities announced they would ease strict quarantine restrictions imposed last July on vessels calling at the Asian shipping hub, trade sources said. From Tuesday, crew of non-cargo goods vessels visiting Hong Kong...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?

French energy company EDF (EDF.PA) is investigating a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear plant in China's southeastern province of Guangdong. The probe comes after CNN reported that the U.S. government was assessing a report of a leak at the Taishan power station. The report was made by Framatome, the EDF business that designed the plant's reactor and remains involved in its operations. read more.
Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

Novavax CEO: COVID-19 booster to be 'biggest market' in US

NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 209.21 -0.47 -0.23%. Erck noted that the timing of the trial saw nearly all infections detected stem from variants, which helped prove effective against strains currently gaining ground in the U.S. and elsewhere including the Alpha and Delta types. "The vaccine works, and as they said 93%...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

G7 leaders underscores importance of peace across Taiwan

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The leaders of the G7 countries on Sunday underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues. In its Carbis Bay Communique, the world leaders said, "We reiterate the importance of maintaining a free and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan's Medigen says it seeks usage approval for COVID vaccine candidate

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp said on Thursday that it was seeking a speedy emergency use authorisation, or EUA, from the government for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after safely completing phase II trials. Developing its own vaccine has been a major goal of Taiwan’s government,...
Worldwhbl.com

Taiwan says AstraZeneca COVID shot production talks fell through

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan discussed with AstraZeneca Plc producing its COVID-19 vaccine but the talks fell through as the government felt it could not produce the 300 million shots the company requested, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Thursday. Taiwan has been striving to speed up deliveries of 20 million...
Worldmorns.ca

Foxconn subsidiary hit as Taiwan virus cluster grows

A subsidiary of Taiwan’s tech giant Foxconn said Tuesday it has temporarily suspended operations after six foreign workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest outbreak within the industry. Foxsemicon Integrated Technology is the semiconductor arm of the world’s largest contract electronics maker Foxconn that supplies major international brands including...