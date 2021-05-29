Cancel
Middle East

Saudi Arabia lifts ban from travelers arriving from 11 countries- SPA

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 16 days ago
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travelers arriving from 11 countries that it imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said on Saturday, but will still require quarantine procedures.

Travelers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday, SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.

