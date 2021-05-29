Routes: SFO to Tahiti, Europe update, unruly fliers, AA-JetBlue, new LAX terminal, more

Cancel
In this week’s update, nonstop flights to Tahiti are coming back to San Francisco International; airlines increase service to Spain and Iceland as entry restrictions ease; Switzerland could be next to open up to international travelers; reports of unruly passengers continue to soar despite FAA’s “zero tolerance” policy; U.S. downgrades Mexico’s aviation safety rating; JetBlue and American begin full reciprocity for earning loyalty credits on each other’s flights; AA makes it easier for Alaska Airlines’ top elite flyers to upgrade; in-flight service enhancements introduced by Southwest, American, Delta; California route news from United, Allegiant, Alaska; Hawaiian Airlines abandons two interisland routes; SFO expands COVID testing options in its International Terminal; and Los Angeles International finally cuts the ribbon on a 15-gate facility attached to the Tom Bradley Terminal.

