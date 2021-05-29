Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Minister shot and killed in High Point days after he was ordained, friends say

By Simone Jasper The (Raleigh) News, Observer
greensboro.com
 17 days ago

A minister who spoke out against violence was shot and killed days after he was ordained, friends say. Robert Booth, 25, had also recently proposed to his girlfriend before his life was cut short, video he posted to Facebook shows. “The thing that hurts me the most is we went...

greensboro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
High Point, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mcclatchy News#Wghp Channel 8#Hyundai Santa Fe#Nissan#Wfmy Channel 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...