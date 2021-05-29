Cancel
P.E.I. senator looks to amend budget bill to deal with issue of EI zones on island

By Canadian Press
mountainviewtoday.ca
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — A senator from Prince Edward Island is pushing for a change to the government's sweeping budget bill that she says would entrench an unfair situation on the island that the Trudeau Liberals have long promised to address. Deep in the Liberals' sweeping budget bill are provisions that would...

