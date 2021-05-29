Cancel
Oswego County, NY

Judges reviewing business concept proposals for 2021 Next Great Idea Oswego County Business Plan Competition

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — The first phase deadline has passed and this year’s panel of judges are now reviewing 24 business concept proposals submitted to the 2021 Next Great Idea Oswego County Business Plan Competition, according to Austin Wheelock, deputy director for Operation Oswego County and chairman of NGI. “The Next Great...

Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources....
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Fulton, NYnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”