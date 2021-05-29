Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Leads The Nation in ‘Staycations’

By Bobby Welber
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the world opening up, searchs for "staycations" in New York have skyrocketed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, My Baggage has noticed a huge spike in Google search for "staycations" with New York leading the nation. “Following what has been a pretty dull year for most of us, the idea...

#Staycation#Hudson Valley Post#Americans#Usa Vacations
