Mankato, MN

Our View: Welcome back sculpture tour

 17 days ago

Thumbs up to the return of the Mankato-North Mankato sculptures.

Marking its 10-year anniversary, the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour is something that both residents and visitors have learned to look forward to annually.

Last spring, when COVID-19 canceled so many plans, the sculpture walk was a safe outdoor attraction. From looking at ourselves in a mirror in the middle of a colorful Minnesota frame to noticing the gleaming flow of a river of steel symbolizing the connection of our two cities, the sculpture tour was the escape many needed.

The 2021 tour returns with a batch of 31 new works to check out, study or regularly glance at as we return to some of our routines.

We celebrate a decade of public sculptures coming to the community and are thrilled that some of those works have found a permanent home here.

Vaccine falsehoods

Thumbs down to Dr. Scott Jensen, a former Minnesota state senator and current GOP gubernatorial hopeful, for his prominent position in a federal lawsuit that seeks to halt COVID vaccinations of 12- to 16-year-olds.

Jensen, a family physician in Chaska, is the first named plaintiff in the complaint filed this week in Alabama by America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that has peddled false and misleading information about the coronavirus, its lethality, and its treatment and prevention. Its leader, Simone Gold, faces criminal charges for her participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

True to the group’s past, the 80-page filing is rife with nonsensical assertions and outright falsehoods.

Jensen, who acknowledges being a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press he has not fully read the filing and was unaware of the charges against Gold.

This lawsuit is destined for the dustbin. But as with the scores of frivolous lawsuits brought by Republicans over the 2020 election, its real purpose is to poison the water and encourage vaccine hesitancy. It is a public disservice, and Jensen should know better.

Ridiculous comparison

Thumbs down to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for her imbecilic comment comparing mask wearing and vaccines to the Holocaust.

During an interview on a conservative talk show, Greene, a Republican, said that mask mandates and vaccine notifications are akin to targeting people as the Nazis did by making Jews wear a gold star.

Greene was widely condemned by Republicans and Democrats alike, including GOP leaders Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Greene the next day told the Dalton Citizen-News: “I said nothing wrong. And I think any rational Jewish person didn’t like what happened in Nazi Germany, and any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies.”

Greene has taken a page out of the Trump playbook with outrageous statements. But we must condemn her statements and willingness to double down on them.

Belarus hijacking

Thumbs down to Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko for hijacking a jetliner to arrest an opposition journalist onboard.

A commercial jet going from Athens to Lithuania was intercepted by a Belarusian fighter jet and forced to land. The ostensible reason was a supposed bomb threat, but the real reason was to arrest Raman Pratasevich, who’s been in self-imposed exile in Lithuania. The journalist has waged a campaign against the president for jailing dissidents and fixing elections.

The U.S. and European Union have demanded the journalist’s release and condemned the action. They must keep pressure on and make Belarus pay a price for the action. Hijacking a commercial flight is a dangerous action and a breach of international norms.

