Arnold Chacon to serve as U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Canada

By Canadian Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The U.S. State Department says Arnold Chacon has been named to serve as chargé d’affaires to Canada at the American embassy. The announcement came Friday in a release issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The United States has yet to name a new ambassador to Canada,...

