Environment

Saturday, May 29th Weather

By Jarin Matheny
newsdakota.com
 26 days ago

TODAY: Showers likely in the early morning and afternoon, becoming mostly sunny in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers but mostly clear, low in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. TOMORROW: Chance of showers in the afternoon with a possible...

www.newsdakota.com
