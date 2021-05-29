Saturday, May 29th Weather

Two rounds of strong and severe on the way to KAKEland. Large hail and high wind possible both Thursday and Friday before temperatures fall this weekend. Another scorcher of a day across KAKEland with highs in the 90s and 100s and heat index values soaring past 100° in many spots thanks to the increase in dew points. Extreme caution should be used this afternoon if you must be outside, drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing and take frequent breaks.