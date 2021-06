Hoosier Employers Who Hire Minors Face New Requirements. Schools will no longer be responsible for issuing work permits effective July 1. INDIANAPOLIS - Effective July 1, 2021, schools will no longer issue work permits for minor employees (under age 18). Instead, employers who employ five or more minor employees will now be responsible for tracking and reporting minor-employee information via the state’s Youth Employment System (YES). The new registry system will go live in early June, and employers will be required to begin using YES on July 1. Failure to comply with the new requirement may result in penalties up to $400 per infraction.