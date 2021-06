Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced the release of its third annual report analyzing users and their password habits and hygiene. The sixteen-page report presents the results of a nationally distributed survey by which 2,500 Americans were asked about their password behaviors and tendencies. The findings, fielded in May 2021, found that nearly 30% of Americans aren't sure when they last changed their passwords, or never have at all. The survey also revealed lax corporate password policies, finding that nearly a fifth of employers nationwide never require their employees to change their passwords.