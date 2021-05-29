Cancel
Soccer

Italian club Napoli hires Luciano Spalletti as new coach

 27 days ago

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Luciano Spalletti has been hired as the new coach of Napoli. The team earlier parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify for the Champions League. In his last coaching job Spalletti led Inter Milan to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. He left the club in May 2019. Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing this season in fifth, one point behind Juventus. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says “Welcome, Luciano — we’ll do great work together.”

