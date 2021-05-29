Cancel
Fairgrieve Elementary students receive Award of Achievement from the Fulton Teachers Association

nny360.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON — Hard work, enthusiasm and effort paid off for 17 Fairgrieve Elementary students Wednesday as they received the Fulton Teachers Association’s Award of Achievement. Students who received the annual award were Clayton D., Ra’mya M., Sophia S., Ella N., Rose D., Andie K., Noah Q., Hadley Y., Marissa S., James R., Madelyn V., Trenton K., Peyton E., Wyatt P., Lilliana J., Cora B., and Samantha C.

www.nny360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairgrieve Elementary#Award Of Achievement
