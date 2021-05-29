Fairgrieve Elementary students receive Award of Achievement from the Fulton Teachers Association

The Rotary Club of Northwest Des Moines recently celebrated two UCSD educators who exemplify the Ken Lepley Memorial Hero in Education Award by demonstrating Service Above Self. Urbandale Middle School Facilitator of Family Outreach (FFO), Abby Schueller, was awarded the 2020 Ken Lepley Memorial Hero in Education Award and Jensen Elementary English Language Learner Teacher, Janelle Kerr, was awarded the 2021 Ken Lepley Memorial Hero in Education Award. The annual Hero in Education Award, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, is presented to an educator who has gone above and beyond the responsibilities of a professional educator. The award recipient also receives $500 to use toward professional development or school supplies.