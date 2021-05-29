Fairgrieve Elementary students receive Award of Achievement from the Fulton Teachers Association
FULTON — Hard work, enthusiasm and effort paid off for 17 Fairgrieve Elementary students Wednesday as they received the Fulton Teachers Association's Award of Achievement. Students who received the annual award were Clayton D., Ra'mya M., Sophia S., Ella N., Rose D., Andie K., Noah Q., Hadley Y., Marissa S., James R., Madelyn V., Trenton K., Peyton E., Wyatt P., Lilliana J., Cora B., and Samantha C.