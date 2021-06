Gareth Southgate will name his final England squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday.The former Three Lions midfielder named a provisional 33-man group last week but must cut seven players from that initial selection ahead of the rescheduled tournament.England will take on Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with the top two guaranteed to reach the knockout phase. All three of England’s matches will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final of the competition.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates as Southgate names England squadEngland will also play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside...