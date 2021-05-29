Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

2021 Could Be the Biggest Wedding Year Ever. But Are Guests Ready to Gather?

By Eliana Dockterman
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was supposed to get married in September. Well, technically, as my husband would be quick to correct me, I did get legally married in September 2020 in the courtyard of our New York City apartment building in front of our parents, a handful of friends who lived nearby and a naked guy standing in the window of the building next door, who, I am told, cheered when we recessed. The 13 people in attendance wore masks I’d ordered with our wedding date printed on them, sat in distanced lawn chairs and sipped gazpacho I’d blended and individually bottled that morning in a frenzy of health-safety panic.

time.com
TIME

TIME

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Wedding Planning#Wedding Ceremony#Weddings#Americans#Ibis World#The Knot Worldwide#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

My Perfect Wedding Day Made Me Physically Sick

“Can’t we just elope?” I asked my fiance. “Weddings are so stressful.”. We sat side by side on the couch trying to make decisions on venues, guest lists, food…I could feel the squeeze of an invisible band around my chest, shortening my breaths and making me feel dizzy. This wasn’t...
Relationship Advice104.1 WIKY

Married People Are Revealing Their Biggest Wedding Day Regrets

Weddings are often crazy and extravagant affairs, and once they are over a lot of couples wind up with regrets about their big day. Well, now some of those people are sharing. A recent thread on Reddit asked folks, “What’s the one thing you regret doing for your wedding day?,” and plenty of people were more than happy to chime in.
RelationshipsFortune

The wedding industry reopens as states lift restrictions on social gatherings

Grab your toasting flute, it’s time to say “I do” to weddings. The industry has reopened. One of the first activities to go when the coronavirus forced us to socially distance was weddings. Gone were the days when 150 people could hug, kiss, and get sweaty on a dance floor, all to celebrate the nuptials of their friends and family. While some parts of the country ignored CDC guidelines around social gatherings, states like New York and California imposed strict restrictions on wedding receptions, leading to a stall in revenue for vendors and plenty of disappointed to-be-weds.
RelationshipsPosted by
Fortune

Not invited to the wedding? 10 newlywed gifts to say congrats

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. It’s the era of the microweddings, celebrations that cap their guest count at a dozen or two, thanks to pandemic restrictions. While it has raised plenty of questions for to-be-weds, the change in wedding etiquette extends to gifts too: What to give to your family members, friends, and colleagues who said “I do” but you weren’t invited because of the stricter headcount?
Relationship AdviceWTOP

For DC-area weddings, smaller might still be the choice

Wedding planners and wedding services vendors, many of which are sole proprietor businesses or those with just a few employers, were clobbered in 2020 by COVID-19 pandemic-related wedding cancellations and postponements. According to a survey by wedding vendor platform Zola, 58% of vendors could to service less than 25% of...
Relationship AdviceTerrell Tribune

The Well-Mannered Wedding Guest

The beautiful bride has been planning this day for as long as she can remember. In a few short moments, her fantasy wedding will leap from the heights of her imagination into reality: Her custom-made gown, her knight in shining armor, and the romantic honeymoon awaits her. She anxiously anticipates…
Relationship Advicebigrapidsnews.com

Is your wedding budget ready for the reception resurgence?

Wedding celebrations largely took a hiatus after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in 2020. Among couples who had a set wedding date between March and December 2020, 47% postponed their wedding receptions, according to The Knot’s 2020 Real Weddings COVID Study. The trend continued this year. In March, New York...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fortune

What the world’s best wedding planners give as newlywed gifts

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. If there is anyone on earth who knows the secret to the perfect wedding gift, it would be a wedding planner. Between the hundreds of celebrations they throw for couples and the dozens of nuptials they attend for their own friends and family, event planning professionals have had more than a few tries at the task.
MinoritiesTravelPulse

Top Trends in LGBTQ Destination Weddings

With their wedding originally scheduled for October 2020, Jody Reynard and David Bushman realized that a change was in order. The couple, both Broadway actors, had envisioned their nuptials in New York’s Fort Tryon Park. But once they decided to move the wedding date to May 2021, they realized that a destination wedding was a simpler option.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Fewer guests, smaller bites among 2021 wedding trends in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the country starting to return to pre-pandemic norms and vaccinations readily available to most people, you may notice your calendar starting to fill up. It may include a number of weddings, because Western New York couples who had to postpone their dream celebrations due to the pandemic are finally getting set to tie the knot.
Relationship Advicemyhoustonmajic.com

Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And Stay!) Married In 2021

You don’t need advice from a love doctor like Hitch to know that it takes more than a few “I love you’s” to keep a marriage in tact. What you do need to know is that one of the key factors to marital bliss is where you choose to settle down and call your destination of dwelling.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Wedding planners ready post-pandemic celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a year of canceled ceremonies and rescheduled receptions, wedding industry professionals are planning to help brides tie the knot in a whole new way. If you look at an event planner’s calendar, it may be challenging to find some free space. “It’s out of control,...
Relationship AdviceNBC Connecticut

COVID-19 Pandemic Forever Affects Weddings

The COVID-19 pandemic will leave a lasting effect on so many things and that includes how we celebrate weddings. On a weekend that usually marks the start of summer wedding season, NBC Connecticut’s Leslie Mayes spoke with event planners and a bride to be about how the pandemic may change the wedding industry for good.
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Mail

Newlywed Boris Johnson axes 30-guest wedding cap but BANS dancing - as couples face having to slash numbers anyway because venues must be able to socially distance guests

Boris Johnson gave some respite to couples waiting to get married today as he lifted the 30-guest limit on services and receptions. From next Monday marriages will be allowed to go ahead with no fixed size limit despite the pause to lifting lockdown announced by the PM tonight. Instead they...