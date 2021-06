The availability of COVID-19 vaccinations is so widespread on Whidbey Island that the hospital will end its mass vaccination clinic on June 30, WhidbeyHealth reported. But even with the availability of the vaccines, only 41 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated while about 44 percent of residents statewide are. Yet neither the county nor the state numbers include data from several federal sources — including the Navy — which means vaccination rates are higher than reported in areas like Whidbey Island.