O-ED: Honor the fallen by donating

This Memorial Day weekend as we start new traditions in honoring those who gave all while serving our country, consider donating blood. I came across a Facebook post I made two years ago asking people to consider making a donation because my mom had just received two units because her count was too low. At the time there was an emergency shortage of blood and that was before COVID. The struggle to keep the blood banks full is ongoing and the COVID Crisis hurt the amount on hand. Less people donated because less people were out.