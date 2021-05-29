Day 1 Of Cancer Season Will Be The Best For Every Zodiac Sign’s Relationships

We know, we know. All of this [swishes cape] feels like a bunch of stardust dipped in snake oil. But you know what? YUM, DUDE. Astrology is for the people, and has been for thousands of years. As author Andrea Richards told VICE about her new, ~stunnah~ Taschen art book, Library of Esoterica: Astrology, “There have always been [astrological] practices for the everyday. I think about my Midwestern grandmother, who is the last person in the world who I would say practiced astrology. At the same time, she knew the phases of the moon, and why they changed how and when she should plant things. That’s astrology, in the larger sense.” In a micro sense, the Zodiac can help steer us in the right direction—or at least a bitchin’ direction—when looking for Father’s Day gifts that don’t miss the mark.