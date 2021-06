Itching to travel? Aren’t we all. It’s been a long haul, but as COVID vaccines continue to roll out, travel restrictions and guidelines are relaxing, too. In April 2021, the CDC lifted certain testing and self-quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated people traveling domestically. In turn, more Americans are returning to the skies. While it doesn’t look like we’ll be traveling completely maskless anytime soon (for the best, TBH), there are plenty of other ways to stay healthy and cozy mid-flight. Take it from somebody who knows a thing or two about what to wear on a plane.