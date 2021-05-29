Cancel
David Mitchell’s tirade on the BBC and Martin Bashir goes viral

By Jack Peat
thelondoneconomic.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Mitchell’s Friday night tirade on the Martin Bashir scandal has been doing the rounds on social media. Appearing on Have I Got News For You the comedian said the Conservatives are out to dismantle the BBC, using the Princess Diana interview as an excuse to do so. He said:...

Martin Bashir
Tony Blair
EconomyThe Guardian

Whistleblower in Martin Bashir scandal backs BBC after apology from boss

The whistleblower who exposed Martin Bashir’s wrongdoing at the BBC has said the scandal should not be used to undermine the national broadcaster, as he accepted an apology from its director general. Matt Wiessler, a graphic designer, was blacklisted by the BBC after revealing how he had been asked by...
Entertainmentkentlive.news

BBC apologises to Bashir whisteblower Matt Wiessler

The whistleblower who tried to expose Martin Bashir’s methods for landing his exclusive Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales has said he wants to “move on” after he received a personal apology from the director-general of the BBC. Graphic designer Matt Wiessler was sidelined by the corporation after raising...
EntertainmentBBC

Diana interview: BBC trying to make amends, says Bashir whistleblower

The whistleblower who first warned the BBC about faked documents at the heart of its Princess Diana interview has said the broadcaster has made amends for how he was treated. Graphic designer Matt Wiessler was sidelined after he raised concerns about the methods reporter Martin Bashir used to get the scoop in 1995.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

The BBC boss who DID care for Princess Diana: Chairman Marmaduke Hussey wanted John Birt to quit as director-general over Martin Bashir Panorama debacle

A former BBC chairman tried to force the resignation of the director-general over Princess Diana's interview, it emerged yesterday. Marmaduke Hussey was horrified by the broadcaster's secret Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales, recorded without the knowledge of Buckingham Palace. He asked BBC governors to condemn the interview and...
Politicsleighjournal.co.uk

MPs to question former BBC chiefs about Bashir interview with Diana

Former BBC director-generals Lord Tony Hall and Lord John Birt will be questioned by MPs about events leading up to Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. They will also face questions on the broadcaster’s handling of investigations into how Bashir obtained the world exclusive. A recent report...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Person Who Tried to Stop Diana From Doing the BBC Interview

Last week, an explosive report from an independent investigation revealed how Princess Diana was deceived by now former BBC reporter Martin Bashir in order to obtain the infamous 1995 Panorama interview, which was watched by over 20 million people and forever changed the course of Diana's life. The inquiry—which was conducted by Lord Dyson, a former British judge and barrister—also uncovered the BBC's stonewalling techniques that stymied their own internal investigation. Dyson discovered that questions about the legitimacy of Bahir's "unethical" tactics started in 1996, just months after the program aired, but editors at the BBC were told not to do any follow-up stories. While the new report unravels the level of deception of one ruthless reporter and the once revered BBC, it also paints a very personal and tragic picture of Diana's fragility in those last years of her life.
alloaadvertiser.com

BBC review finds no evidence Martin Bashir was rehired in ‘cover-up’

A review into the decision to appoint Martin Bashir as religious affairs correspondent at the BBC following his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales found “no evidence” the journalist was given the job to “contain and/or cover” up the events surrounding the 1995 programme. The inquiry was set up...
Supreme CourtThe Guardian

BBC report clears staff over rehiring of Martin Bashir

An investigation into the BBC’s rehiring of Martin Bashir as its religious affairs correspondent in 2016 has cleared all of those involved in his recruitment, while also finding there were some “shortcomings” in the process. The rapid internal investigation, led by the longstanding BBC executive Ken MacQuarrie, found that none...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

‘We trusted him’: Former BBC boss defends decision to give Martin Bashir second chance

Former BBC director-general Lord Tony Hall has defended his decision to give Martin Bashir a “second chance” after the botched internal investigation into the journalist’s Panorama interview with Princess Diana.Lord Hall was grilled by MPs about why he had called Mr Bashir an “honest and honourable man” following the BBC’s 1996 inquiry into the way the now-notorious interview was secured.“I trusted a journalist, I gave him a second chance and that trust was abused and was misplaced,” Lord Hall explained to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday.Admitting his regrets, the former director-general said: “I don’t think the words...