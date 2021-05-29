Kentucky firefighter injured in house fire police say was intentionally set

Chelsie Kuhns

A Kentucky firefighter is recovering after a Middlesboro woman allegedly started a fire inside a residence she was illegally staying in.

Chelsie Kuhns, 28, was arrested on Tuesday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Caleb Ayers.

According to the criminal complaint, Kuhns knowingly entered and remained in an unoccupied home owned by another individual. She wantonly or intentionally started a fire in a home owned by another person, and engaged in conduct that put a firefighter in substantial danger of physical injury.

Middlesboro City Firefighter Jeremy Killion was mildly burned while extinguishing the fire at the residence. Killion was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released. He is currently recovering at home.

Kuhns was charged with third-degree arson, second-degree wanton endangerment, and second-degree criminal trespassing. She was additionally served with multiple bench warrants.

Court documents allege Kuhns was illegally staying in the home before the fire started.

Kuhns was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.