Slanted Door chef Charles Phan selling 3-story converted loft in SF
We hear a lot about "chef's kitchens" when writing about real estate, but once in a while, that phrase is actually, literally true. This live/work loft conversion in Pacific Heights has been home to Charles Phan, owner and executive chef of San Francisco's legendary Slanted Door, for over a decade. Phan's unique spin on Vietnamese cuisine has won him the adoration of city residents and visiting celebrities and two James Beard Awards.www.sfgate.com