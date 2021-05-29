Cancel
Albany, NY

Churchill: Fire tore through historian's history

By Chris Churchill
Times Union
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — The fire started on the rear part of a second-floor apartment at 346 Sheridan Ave. and quickly spread to the neighboring home. By the time it was extinguished, at around 6 p.m. last Sunday, both buildings were ruined beyond salvation. Significant fires are devastating, of course, and this...

www.timesunion.com
Albany, NYTimes Union

Feed Albany hires first head chef, names new board members

ALBANY — Feed Albany, a relief program born in the days after the pandemic started that has provided more than 500,000 meals in 14 months, has hired its first full-time head chef as it prepares to move into a dedicated kitchen space of its own. Food previously was made by chefs donating their services in restaurant kitchens loaned to Feed Albany during down times a few day a week.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

RAIDERFEST!! (w/photo gallery)

COLONIE — Organizing Raiderfest, never an easy task, was made all the more difficult this year because of, like everything, the global pandemic. At the same time, what made it so hard to pull off this year was the same thing that made it so necessary and appreciated by the community at large. It was […]
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Campus watch: Zebrowski starring for St. John Fisher

Adam Zebrowski has had a standout season with the St. John Fisher College baseball team, but the junior really put on a show last week. The junior from Albany, and a CBA graduate, was named Empire 8 Conference Player of the Week last Monday after leading the Cardinals to a 3-0 record the previous week. Zebrowski was 11-for-14 with two doubles, four home runs, 10 runs scored and 14 runs batted in. He had three hits in the team’s first two games and was 5-for-5 in a 20-3 nonleague victory over Keuka last Saturday.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
Albany, NYAlbany Times Union (blog)

Tighe’s Bistro Americain to open slowly

Under development for nearly four years, Tighe’s Bistro Americain, at 2703 Routes 43/66 on Glass Lake, in the town of Sand Lake, has received all the necessary permits to open. But the owner, area restaurant veteran Kevin Tighe, who first hoped to open Bistro Americain on Albany’s Hamilton Street in...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Westerlo, NYWNYT

Investigators looking into cause of Westerlo crash

Investigators are looking into what caused a serious car crash in Albany County Sunday. It happened on County Route 401 in the town of Westerlo shortly before 3 p.m. Two medivac helicopters were called in, and several ambulances were on the scene. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police,...