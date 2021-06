Saracens have all but secured their return to the Premiership after a thumping eight-try victory at Ealing Trailfinders in the first leg of the Championship final. They take a 60-point lead back to their StoneX Stadium for nextSunday’s second leg which will be a mere formality. With Billy Vunipola to the fore and Owen Farrell imperious, put simply, they dished out a lesson to Ealing and perhaps sent a message to the Premiership sides that Saracens will not be making up the numbers next term.