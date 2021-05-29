Classical home listening: Kate Lindsey takes on Nero; Herbert Blomstedt conducts Brahms

(June 3, 2021) Of all of the Stevie Wonder songs that have been covered over the years, “You Haven’t Done Nuthin’” is one that seems like it should have been remade more often. Then too, if the websites that track cover versions of songs are correct, “Golden Lady” has been remade even less. After all, there are no shortage of targets in the political, business or even religious world who be worthy targets for a new translation of Wonder’s pointed commentary. Wonder released “You Haven’t Done Nuthin’” two days before the Watergate scandal drove its target, Richard M. Nixon, from office, and the song reached Number One on the Pop and Soul charts. Talk about an impactful song.