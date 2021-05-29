Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Classical home listening: Kate Lindsey takes on Nero; Herbert Blomstedt conducts Brahms

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK-based American mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey, versatile in repertoire from early to ink-still-drying, is skilled at building diverse material into a satisfying theme. Her 2020 album Arianna explored the abandonment of Ariadne by Theseus. Her latest, Tiranno, with Arcangelo conducted by Jonathan Cohen (Alpha Classics), examines tyranny and oppression through the figure of the Roman emperor Nero.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Blomstedt
Person
Lucan
Person
Handel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Alpha Classics#Roman#Monteverdi#Swedish#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicclarencebee.com

Classical

Announcements American Anthems — Your BPO and conductor Jeff Tyzik honor those who have served and sacrificed in this annual celebration, “American Anthems,” which premiered at 7 p.m. June 1. As a reminder, all BPOnDemand performances are available on-demand for 30 days following their premiere. Tune in for a program of patriotic favorites and songs of reflection, including "Amazing Grace," […]
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Dara Tucker jazzes up a Stevie classic beautifully

(June 3, 2021) Of all of the Stevie Wonder songs that have been covered over the years, “You Haven’t Done Nuthin’” is one that seems like it should have been remade more often. Then too, if the websites that track cover versions of songs are correct, “Golden Lady” has been remade even less. After all, there are no shortage of targets in the political, business or even religious world who be worthy targets for a new translation of Wonder’s pointed commentary. Wonder released “You Haven’t Done Nuthin’” two days before the Watergate scandal drove its target, Richard M. Nixon, from office, and the song reached Number One on the Pop and Soul charts. Talk about an impactful song.
MusicThe Guardian

Home listening: Will Liverman; Leif Ove Andsnes, Mozart and 1785

The new album by the baritone Will Liverman, a recent Papageno at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, and pianist Paul Sánchez should be obligatory listening for anyone planning a song recital, not to mention anyone wanting to expand their musical horizons. Dreams of a New Day: Songs By Black Composers (Çedille) includes a powerful new commission – Two Black Churches by Shawn E Okpebholo (b1981) – alongside existing African American art songs by eight composers past and present.
Musichemispheresmag.com

Take in Classical Music and Mountain Scenery at These Summer Festivals

While artists and venues have tried to make due with virtual performances over the past year, nothing can replace the shared thrill of an in-person concert. That goes not only for pop stars but for orchestras. With music festivals set to make a comeback this summer, here are three orchestral concert series that send world-class musicians onto stages with spectacular Rocky Mountain backdrops.
Musicbachtrack.com

Darkness to Light: Herbert Blomstedt and the Berlin Philharmonic in Sibelius and Brahms

On June 5th, the Berlin Philharmonic had finally welcomed audiences back into the Philharmonie with a concert that included Sibelius’s optimistic Second Symphony. A week later, it was a very different Sibelius symphony that formed the first half of a programme conducted by the ever-spry Herbert Blomstedt: the craggy, desolate Fourth, whose bleak sonic landscape – warmed by only the most occasional glimpses of sunlight – seemed to offer a sobering counterpoint to nascent optimism, both musical and regarding the broader events of our time.
MusicThe Guardian

Classical home listening: Hope Amid Tears; Taliesin’s Songbook

Hope Amid Tears (Sony) is a wonderfully generous and probing recording of Beethoven’s cello sonatas and three sets of variations, by the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax. This starry duo has made music together for decades (including these sonatas, which they recorded first time round in 1982 in a vigorous, but more straightforward manner). Their intimacy is always evident, in the balance and flow, in the equality of the musical partnership, in the willingness to take risks in Beethoven’s revolutionary silences and outbursts.
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Joy Denalane takes us to "The Show"

(June 1, 2021) Germany has made its way to the U.S. charts thru various genres, especially on the dancefloor (with songs like Haddaway’s “What Is Love?”). And now there are several artists of note on the current urban music scene like Joy Denalane. Dubbed Germany’s Queen of Soul, Denalane dips her effortless articulated voice into hip-hop, Afropop and whatever suits her extraordinary musicality.
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Mike Maurro mixes up a Trammps classic

(June 13, 2021) When thinking about the Disco Era of the mid to late 70s, music fans get to The Trammps pretty quickly. The group pioneered the Disco sound, with Earl Young's four on the floor beat, and with prototypical Philly full-bodied production keeping the train moving on. So when...
MusicAudiophile Audition

Ferenc Fricsay conducts = ROSSINI; STRAUSS; KODALY; ZIMMERMANN; HONEGGER; RAVEL – SWR

Ferenc Fricsay conducts = ROSSINI: Overture, The Journey to Rheims; R. STRAUSS: Burleske in D Minor; KODA LY: Dances from Galanta; ZIMMERMANN: Cabocio from Brazilian Portrait; HONEGGER: Concertino; RAVEL : Bolero – Margrit Weber, piano/ Radio-Symphony of the Southwest German Radio/ Ferenc Fricsay – SWR Classic SWR19070CD (2/27/19) 72:55 [Distr. By Naxos] ****:
Boston, MADaily Item

A new take on a Lewis Carroll classic

You’ve obviously heard of Alice in Wonderland — the heroine who went down the rabbit hole and had her entire world turned upside down. Thursday night, we had a virtual premiere of “Alice in Rainbowland.”. The 35-minute film, put on by a group called “Queer Bodies in Motion,” is produced...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem Symphony will take listeners "Around the World in 80 Minutes"

CLASSICAL RIDE: Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” on demand from 7:30 p.m. June 5 through July 5. From the coffee houses of Vienna to the salons of Paris, from the tea rooms of London to the theatres of Broadway — the symphony will take audiences on a musical journey featuring early 20th-century music from around the world. The concert will feature guest artists soprano Elizabeth Pacheco Rose and baritone Scott MacLeod. “Around the World in 80 Minutes” will stream through Stage Pass and Artarie.com. Go to wssymphony.org to buy a Stage Pass or a single-performance ticket.
Musicedm.com

Listen to Nero's Riveting Guest Mix for Insomniac's Night Owl Radio

For the past few months the legendary electronic trio Nero have been delighting fans with a number of remixes on Audius. They've now hit the airwaves with Insomniac's Pasquale Rotella for a recent episode of Night Owl Radio. They laid down a 30-minute guest mix featuring many of these new releases alongside tracks from their electronic music contemporaries.
Musicevpl.org

Listen to some new and classic tunes available from EVPL

EVPL has a vast collection of music and more on CD at all eight locations. Some of this music has been around for many years, and some is modern, having been recently released. Here’s a look at some of the CDs we have that were acquired by the library just before or during the period of time our locations were closed to in-person browsing and visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these are newer, and some are rereleases of previous best-selling albums.
Musicblackthen.com

Gloria Lynne: Pioneer American Jazz Vocalist

Gloria Lynne, also known as Gloria Alleyne, was an American jazz vocalist with a recording career spanning from 1958 to 2007. Lynne was born in Harlem in 1929 to John and Mary Wilson, a gospel singer. She grew up in Harlem, and as a young girl, Lynne sang with the local African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Choir.
americana-uk.com

Joe Flip “Cafe” – Take a break and Listen

Joe Flip has any number of strings to any number of guitars. Mostly to be found in the blues, as a solo performer, a duo or in a full band line-up he keeps busy in normal times with upwards of 150 gigs a year. He also crafts oil can guitars – think a scaled up cigar box guitar but with a full six string neck and the added fun of a metal body. This instrumental is not on one of his Hayburner Guitars though, but it is the perfect tune to ease you through a Wednesday afternoon.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Classicist Mary Beard on the infamous Roman emperor Nero

This week: Mary Beard on Nero, one of the most infamous Roman emperors. Was he the sadistic murderer of legend, the emperor who fiddled as Rome burned, or has he been a victim of spin and myth? As well as getting Mary’s take on this notorious figure and Nero: the Man Behind the Myth, the exhibition about him that’s just opened at the British Museum in London (until 24 October), Ben Luke also talks to the exhibition's curator Thorsten Opper.
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Homes in Classic Literature

A plethora of classic novels boast beautiful homes as part of the setting—mansions, cottages, and countryside estates alike—and we would happily live (or quarantine) in any of them, although, some abodes are better than others (see: Gatsby’s château-style mansion that’s so grand the word ‘house’ feels like an insult). Below, House Beautiful has assembled a list of homes that we wish could jump right off of the pages and exist in real life, but the vivid imagery that depicts them will have to do.