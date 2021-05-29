Classical home listening: Kate Lindsey takes on Nero; Herbert Blomstedt conducts Brahms
The UK-based American mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey, versatile in repertoire from early to ink-still-drying, is skilled at building diverse material into a satisfying theme. Her 2020 album Arianna explored the abandonment of Ariadne by Theseus. Her latest, Tiranno, with Arcangelo conducted by Jonathan Cohen (Alpha Classics), examines tyranny and oppression through the figure of the Roman emperor Nero.www.theguardian.com