The greatest trick Mare of Easttown ever pulled is a montage. After the apparent, and I stress apparent, solving of the murder of Erin McMenamin, we catch up with a series of characters as music plays. Mare goes back to work at the station. Her friend Dawn, who appears to be in remission from her cancer, buys a house for her formerly missing daughter Katie and her granddaughter to live in. Erin’s best friend Jess takes one last look at a picture of the two of them together. Mare and her mother Helen take care of Drew, whose mother Carrie is back in rehab and has willingly relinquished custody. Lori—the wife of alleged murderer John, whose sexual relationship with his own relative Erin caused all of this—is left to care for his son with Erin, taking him for ear surgery that the baby’s original alleged father Dylan voluntarily reimburses her for. Outside of the montage, Siobhan decides to go to Berkeley for college, while Mare’s boyfriend Richard moves on to a new teaching gig elsewhere. Even Mare’s ex Frank and his briefly estranged fiancée Faye patch things up and get back together. Everything’s all tied up, until it isn’t.