Soccer regional play is this week, with first-round games on Monday or Tuesday, and second-round games on Thursday or Friday. Here's a look at our local teams. The Campus-Clearwater team (5-9-2) will open play with a game at Wichita Northwest (10-6-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. With a win, the Colts would play at 6 p.m. Friday against either No. 5 Dodge City (8-6-1) or No. 12 Hutchinson (6-10-0).