What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie warns against crossing the wrong kid

By Brooke Cain
CharlotteObserver.com
 26 days ago

Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl (8 p.m., Lifetime) - If you’ve seen “The Bad Seed,” you’ll get where this is going: Two years after her adoptive mother dies during a family vacation, a 12-year-old girl lives alone with her adoptive father. The two have formed a close bond since her adoption at age 9, when the girl’s biological mother was sentenced to a psychiatric institution. The girl grows jealous when her dad begins dating a new woman and bonds with her 14-year-old son. She is further stressed because her biological mother, who is set to be released from her court-ordered psychiatric care facility, is threatening to regain custody. Consumed with jealousy and fear, the girl goes to dangerous lengths to remain daddy’s precious little girl. It stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells, and Tracy Shreve.

www.charlotteobserver.com
Related
Netflix's Wish Dragon Is Sweet and Silly, but Here's What Parents Should Know Before Kids Watch

Netflix's newest animated movie for kids, Wish Dragon, is a fun and sweet film filled with silly moments that will make the whole family giggle. The story, which is based on the same Chinese fable about a wish-granting spirit that inspired the story of Aladdin, is about 19-year-old Din (Jimmy Wong), who is given an old teapot that contains a Wish Dragon named Long (John Cho) with the power to grant three wishes to whoever releases him from the teapot. As Din carefully decides how to use his three wishes to reconnect with his childhood best friend, Li Na (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), he and Long face several harrowing obstacles along the way.
What to watch with your kids: ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ and more

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) Superior sequel with slapstick violence pokes fun at itself. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is an edgy, action-packed sequel, loosely based on Beatrix Potter’s books, with plenty of comic violence that may prove too much for younger kids. Although Peter (voiced by James Corden) has learned from the mistakes of the first movie — he now protects Mr. McGregor’s (Domhnall Gleeson) tomato garden, stopping others from stealing the produce — he falls in with a gang of criminal animals. This leads to various violent altercations, including punching and kicking people in the face, although there is no sense of any lasting injuries. Animals are seen caged in a pet store, and in another scene humans attempt to capture and hurt the rabbits. There is an unsettling moment when a pig is hung by the waist with a rope, though it turns out to be a prank on Peter. The language is mild, but a character is called a “sissy.” Bea (Rose Byrne) almost succumbs to selling her stories about Peter after she is offered a lot of money, and even a movie adaptation. But she decides, after much temptation, not to give up her morals for materialistic goods. One of the rabbits is seen eating sweets and subsequently has a druglike experience. When she goes without, she even suffers withdrawal symptoms. Although many of the characters stray from what’s right, they eventually realize the error of their ways. (85 minutes)
What Time Will ‘Fatherhood’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Kevin Hart Movie

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and Netflix came prepared with Fatherhood, a new Kevin Hart movie that’s sure to get the waterworks going. Based on a true story of a recently widowed father, Matthew Logelin—who wrote about his experience raising his daughter alone in his 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love—this movie is a more serious role for Hart. But the comedian still brings his humor to his version of Matt, who is trying to navigate the struggles of being a single father.
TV highlights for Saturday, June 12: Sports and a true-crime Lifetime movie

Tonight’s TV highlights include sports coverage and a shocking Lifetime movie. Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox). Check listings for local action. Cars drive fast on auto racing (7 p.m., CBS). Getting ready for the Tokyo Games on the U.S. Olympics trials (7 p.m., NBC). A woman perseveres after a...
Saturday movies

Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) — 12:10, 8:30. A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11:40, 12:10, 2:10, 2:50, 4:40, 5:20, 5:55, 7:30, 7:55, 8:40, 10, 10:30. Cruella (PG-13) — 11:20, 11:50, 12:50, 2:30, 3:10, 4, 6:20, 7:20, 9:30, 10:25. In the Heights (PG-13) — 11:30, 12:30, 2:45, 3:45,...
Watch ‘Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. New York Times bestselling author Suzy Spencer’s The Fortune Hunter book is the inspiration for the next true crime TV movie from Lifetime, Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer. Julie Benz stars as murderer Celeste Beard in this tale of a spoiled wife who isn’t satisfied with the wealth provided by her rich and much older husband.
Stana Katic Is a Spy, Jennie Garth's Lifetime Movie and More

On TV this Saturday: Stana Katic answers A Call to Spy, Marco Andretti’s Superstar Racing Experience revs up and Jennie Garth’s TV-daughter is Left for Dead. Here are seven programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Lifetime. Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story. BBC America. Meerkat...
Lifetime Orders ‘Highway to Heaven’ Movie Series With Jill Scott

Lifetime has announced it’s taking on a beloved classic by greenlighting Highway to Heaven as an event movie series. Jill Scott who serves as an executive producer is set to star as the new angel Angela who comes down to Earth to help people in times of crisis. Barry Watson has also been cast in the movie series as Junior High principal Bruce to whom Angela reveals her true self.
25 Ocean Movies For Kids To Stream!

If the kids are done watching Raya for the 14th time maybe have an ocean themed week and knock out a few of these awesome movies I found on a list from Romper.com!
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on June 16

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, June 16 is led by John Cho's animated feature Wish Dragon, a Chinese-American production about a teen boy and wish-granting dragon. It's followed by Gina Rodriguez's sci-fi film Awake, and the indie-horror The Devil Below. Kids movies still rule the list as schools shut down for the summer, with half of the list comprised of animated films.
Pixar's Luca Is a Sweet Summer Flick, but Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Disney Pixar's latest feature film, Luca — which was released straight to Disney+ — is a sweet coming-of-age story about a young boy and his newfound best friend who spend a summer having adventures on the Italian Riviera. But they have a pretty big secret: they're both sea monsters who live below the island, and can only take on their human form when dry. It's a fun and entertaining story that has so many lessons weaved in about friendship, acceptance, fitting in, and overcoming your fears; but there are definitely a few other elements you may want to know about before watching with your young children.
Watching Movies: In the Heights

“In the Heights” is based on the 2008 Tony winner for Best Musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map. It is not to be confused with “Hamilton,” the 2016 Tony winner for Best Musical that saw Miranda conquer the world. The film follows characters from the largely Latin Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights as they pursue their “sueñitos” or “little dreams.” Big dreams are unrealistic, but with hard work and perseverance, sueñitos are achievable, though they’re not without their obstacles. Right now my sueñito is that more people see this movie because a second-place debut behind the third weekend of “A Quiet Place Part II” is unfitting for such a superior affair.
Gwyneth Paltrow: My kids don't watch my movies

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has never seen one of her movies, as the actress says her son has only seen her 'Iron Man' work because they find it "weird" to see her on screen. Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has never seen one of her movies. The 48-year-old actress has revealed her 17-year-old...
Watch ‘Cradle Did Fall’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. A woman desperate for a baby poses as a baby photographer in the next true crime TV movie from Lifetime, Cradle Did Fall. Based on a true story, the faux photographer hatches a scheme to kidnap the child and vanish into thin air.
Watch ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. 15 years ago, a 17 year-old was left beaten and paralyzed in the woods to die, but she miraculously survived. This harrowing tale will be relived in Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story featuring Jennie Garth as the girl’s mother, the next all-new 2021 Lifetime movie that’s part of the Summer of Secrets lineup.
What's the scariest movie you've ever seen? Now imagine watching it on repeat.

What's the scariest movie you've ever seen? Now imagine watching it on repeat. Eu Dahm Jahng, who starts the fourth year of her major in communication studies, media and screen studies in the fall at Northeastern, landed a co-op at IFC Films, an independent movie production house. Jahng works in post-production, screening captions and subtitles to make sure they are accurate and occasionally transcribing movie trailers.