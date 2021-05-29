Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Review: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s Tale of Love and Obsession Impresses Critics!

GrimTalin’s first foray into the world of gaming development was with The Adventures of Elena Temple, a platformer looking to capture that retro vibe of yesteryear. Depending on your appreciation of classic platformers, it may not have been to everyone’s taste. Now though, they’re back with a puzzler, which is a good change of tact because there’s always room for one of those on the market – if done well, of course. Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale is the game and creating a rhyme-filled, relaxing fairy tale style experience is its aim. Could the ball rolling antics within be a welcome test for your mind, or will you find it’s not quite well designed?