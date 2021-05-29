Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Review: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s Tale of Love and Obsession Impresses Critics!
With the presence of Sidharth Shukla, Broken But Beautiful Season 3 has been one of the most anticipated shows ever. Streaming on MX Player and ALT Balaji, the web series is the third installment in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. While Sid plays the male lead, Sonia Rathee makes her digital debut with BBB3. The series narrates the tale of obsession, love, and much more between the duo. But is this show worth watching? Well, early reviews of the same are out and it happens to be on the positive side. Here, check it out. Broken But Beautiful Season 3: Cast, Plot, Streaming Date And Time – Know All About Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee’s Love Saga.newsbrig.com