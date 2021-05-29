Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sirish 6: Allu Sirish Shares New Poster of His Untitled Film With Anu Emmanuel (View Post)

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelugu actor Allu Sirish revealed the second pre-look poster of his next, whose title is yet to be announced. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the poster. The second pre-look features Sirish holding co-star Anu Emmanuel’s hand while sharing a romantic moment. Similar to the first pre-look, the faces of the characters are not in focus and only their entwined hands. Sirish 6: Allu Sirish Shares the First Glimpse of His Romantic Film With Anu Emmanuel (View Post).

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anu Emmanuel
Person
Allu Aravind
Person
Neeti Mohan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Untitled#Music Video#Film#Allu Sirish Shares#View Post#Telugu#Abcd#American#Desi#Recent Instagram Post#News Brig#Newsbrig Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbollywoodcountry.com

Allu Sirish hates 'foodie people's refrigerators'

Sirish, brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, posted a video on his Instagram story. In the clip, the actor is seen walking about the refrigerator, which is full of ice-creams and chocolates. "Just window shopping. I hate food ppl's refrigerators. What audacity! (Laughing emoji)," he wrote as the caption. Sirish...
ComicsComicBook

Evangelion's Final Film Shares Updated Poster for Final Theatrical Run

Neon Genesis Evangelion's final film is celebrating the final days of its theatrical run in Japan with an updated poster! Although the final film in the franchise had been delayed a number of times during its production, its actual its premiere was delayed as well due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the film has been successfully running in Japan since early March, it's getting ready to bring its run to an end in theaters in a special new way. It's going to be releasing a special updated version of the film on June 12th, and celebrated with a new poster.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Untitled Horror Movie (UHM)

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This found-footage movie starts typically with some "practice" scary stuff before turning sideways into a quite clever, double-meta movie with fun characters and some appealingly creepy situations. Of course, Untitled Horror Movie does ride on the coattails of several sharper, scarier movies that came before it -- specifically, Unfriended, Searching, and Host. But it works thanks to its insider knowledge of Hollywood (actor Baines, of Shadowhunters, co-wrote the screenplay with director Nick Simon) and the way those cynical, insider attitudes clash with the world of horror. Most of the time, the characters can't believe that anything paranormal is going on, especially knowing the actors' craft and the strange methods some use to get to a certain emotional place.
TheWrap

Taylor Swift Joins David O Russell’s Untitled Film at New Regency

Taylor Swift has joined the cast of David O. Russell’s as-yet-untitled film at New Regency that is currently in production, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Swift joins an already stacked ensemble that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Marché du Film Unveils Pix-in-Post Showcase Sanfic Goes to Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Giovani Borba’s “Empty House,” Mar Pescio’s “That Weekend” and Martin Desalvo’s “El Ciego, Border With Death” will feature in a notable Sanfic Goes to Cannes pix-in-post showcase at July’s Marché du Film. Two further films, both psychological dramas, bring large breath to the selection: Flavio Botelho’s tragic but ultimately life-celebratory...
Minoritiesasianmoviepulse.com

Film Review: his (2020) by Rikiya Imaizumi

A story about a same-sex couple and their struggle to come out of hiding and to be recognized as parents. In comparison to other Asian countries, Japan is relatively progressive when it comes to the recognition of LGBT rights, with the March 2021 district court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage being one of the latest developments in that regard. At the same time, as in many other countries and cultures, theory is one thing, but practice is something entirely different, and it might take quite a while before a society which traditionally favors conformism realizes that a same-sex couple not only has the same right, but can be parents just as much. In the past, Japanese director Rikiya Imaizumi has repeatedly discussed the theme of love and social traditions within his home country, for example in his aptly named feature “What is Love?” which talks about how love can possibly bridge prejudices and norms. In “his” the director tackles the issue of same-sex couples, about parenthood and images of gender within his home country.
Celebritiesava360.com

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Journey to Parenthood: She's 'Our Graceful Warrior' | PEOPLE

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their "graceful warrior" baby girl on March 25, their first wedding anniversary. Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople. #BindiIrwin #ChandlerPowell #PEOPLE. Catch up on the latest celebrity news, top stories and more:. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wQfUfqL8Ms&list=PLzS8B57pacxwyLPuFYvWxzqvoRrBc4GqA. PEOPLE goes behind-the-scenes with our cover stars for exclusive stories and in-depth...
Internetigeeksblog.com

How to hide likes and views on your Instagram posts (2021)

Instagram is constantly experimenting with new features, and the latest among these is the ability to hide like, and view counts on your posts. This information may be helpful to know how well your content is resonating with your followers, but it can also be a vanity metric hampering your mental health.
Violent Crimesnewsbrig.com

Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta Resume ‘Goodbye’ Filming After Govt Allows Film Shoots With COVID-19 Protocols

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta on Monday started work on their upcoming film Goodbye, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols. Shooting on Goodbye, backed by Balaji Telefilms, came to a halt due to the second wave of the pandemic in April. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Monday Motivation Post as He ‘Drives Back to Work’ to His First Day of Shooting After Lockdown 2.0.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

50 Cent Celebrates Big Meech Prison Release Update With 'BMF' Promise

Black Mafia Family co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was reportedly granted an early release from prison on Monday (June 14). According to AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson agreed to reduce Big Meech’s prison sentence from 360 months to 324 months, shaving three years off his original sentence. Big...
Worldsamachar-news.com

Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Check out her best workout videos! | People News

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani turns 29 years old on Sunday (June 13). The actress has a stunning body, thanks to her spectacular workout regime. Disha often shares a sneak-peek of herself performing amazing exercises, back flips and heavy weight-lifting on her Instagram handle. The actress is also rumoured...
Moviescinejosh.com

Allu Aravind's Historical Blunder in His Career

Having considered the maximum number of industry hits and blockbusters under his production and the dominance of the production house Geetha Arts as one of the prominent banners even after 50 years launch, mega producer Allu Aravind can certainly be said to be an all time number one producer of Tollywood.