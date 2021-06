ST. LOUIS — Parkway North grad’s art collection featured in bottom level of Saks Fifth Avenue art gallery. Upon exiting the lower level escalators at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the Plaza Frontenac Mall, you’ll immediately become fascinated by the works in Shevaré Perry’s “She Is Her, I Am She,” art exhibition. The collection includes mixed media collages, digital portraits and poetry that explore Black womanhood, beauty, and fashion.