June brings the Summer Triangle to Wyoming Skies

If your travels find you in the northeastern United States or in the Canadian provinces of Quebec or Ontario, on the morning of June 10th, all or parts of an Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours. Because of its distance from the Earth, the Moon will not cover the entire Sun as it passes in front of it. The northeast will see only a partial eclipse beginning as early as 5:06 a.m. EDT in New Hampshire. To witness the complete annularity you would need to travel to northern Ontario or northwestern Quebec just east of Hudson Bay. Most of the eclipse action will happen between 5:00 and 6:30 a.m. EDT depending on your location.