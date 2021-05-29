June brings the Summer Triangle to Wyoming Skies
June 20 brings us the summer solstice, so warmer weather has hopefully arrived in Wyoming. This month, if you go out after it gets dark, you will see some wonderful stars and constellations in every direction. If you face north, you will see a “w” above the northern horizon, and these five stars are the constellation Cassiopeia. The Little Dipper, also known as Ursa Minor, is halfway above the northern horizon. Almost overhead you can see the Big Dipper, the well-known stars making up part of Ursa Major.www.wyomingnews.com