Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

June brings the Summer Triangle to Wyoming Skies

By Marcy Curran
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 20 brings us the summer solstice, so warmer weather has hopefully arrived in Wyoming. This month, if you go out after it gets dark, you will see some wonderful stars and constellations in every direction. If you face north, you will see a “w” above the northern horizon, and these five stars are the constellation Cassiopeia. The Little Dipper, also known as Ursa Minor, is halfway above the northern horizon. Almost overhead you can see the Big Dipper, the well-known stars making up part of Ursa Major.

www.wyomingnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Star#Star System#The Summer Solstice#The Summer Triangle#Ursa Minor#Bootes#Sickle#Aquila#The Big And Little Dipper#North American#Indians#Greeks#British#Orion#Polaris#Alcor#M97
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyhmns.org

Summer Arrives | June 2021 Sky Happenings

Mars remains almost as bright as the stars around it in May 2021. And Mars is low in the west—still visible right as night falls. Jupiter and Saturn are the morning sky this month, low in the south. Venus also slowly emerges into the evening sky this month. Venus outshines...
Astronomycolumbiagorgenews.com

What's in the Night Sky: Sun ‘as far north as it gets’ on summer solstice

Here comes summer! The summer solstice comes on June 20 this year, when the Sun is as far north as it gets. Nights will be warmer, but you need to stay up later to see the stars! Sunset does not come until around 9 p.m. in June, and skies are not completely dark until much later, about 11:45 p.m. on June 20. Don’t let that stop you though, as stars and constellations are visible much earlier.
Wyoming Statesweetwaternow.com

#PHOTOS: Spring Migration Brings Colorful Change to Southwest Wyoming

Serious bird watching became a must for Truman Elementary teacher Drew Roska and his wife when COVID-19 shut down many indoor activities last year. They’ve always loved going to the Teton Mountains to look for and photograph wildlife, “but I didn’t start taking pictures of birds with a good camera until last year,” Drew said.
Astronomy920wmok.com

Night Sky Watch for June 2021

(Old Farmer’s Almanac) June 10 brings an “annular solar eclipse” in southern Ontario, Canada, at at 5:49 A.M. Eastern Time. The Moon covers all of the Sun’s disk except the outer rim, creating a dramatic “ring of fire”. Millions more people in eastern U.S. and Canada will see a dramatic...
Astronomyaymag.com

Sky of the Month: Stargazing in June 2021

Every month, AY About You outlines the night sky in these easy-to-digest guides. And stargazing in June is another one for the books. This month features local astrophotography from Arkansan Tony Milligan. You can find more of his spectacular photos on his website, Captured in Time. Moon Phases. New Moon:...
Astronomymynews13.com

Last supermoon of 2021 sure to dazzle the night sky in June

The third and final supermoon of 2021 will be visible across the night sky on Thursday, June 24. The moon will appear larger and brighter than other full moons. This full moon is also known as the "Full Strawberry Moon" It's the last full moon of the spring. We've been...
AstronomyEl Defensor Chieftain

June Skies

If your travels find you in the northeastern United States or in the Canadian provinces of Quebec or Ontario, on the morning of June 10th, all or parts of an Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours. Because of its distance from the Earth, the Moon will not cover the entire Sun as it passes in front of it. The northeast will see only a partial eclipse beginning as early as 5:06 a.m. EDT in New Hampshire. To witness the complete annularity you would need to travel to northern Ontario or northwestern Quebec just east of Hudson Bay. Most of the eclipse action will happen between 5:00 and 6:30 a.m. EDT depending on your location.
Astronomymyheraldreview.com

Backyard Astronomer: June’s sky highlights

June nights start rather late. The end of “astronomical twilight,” which defines the start of night, occurs after 9 pm on June evenings. The summer solstice on the 20th boasts the longest day and the shortest night of the year. Yet, warm temperatures and clear skies beckon and there are plenty of celestial treasures to delight stargazers this month.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming State Parks Visitation Numbers Heading Into Summer Are ‘Encouraging’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s state parks system is preparing for a busy summer. Last year was a record-breaker for the state in terms of visitation, with parking lots overflowing and campsites booking out solid as people sought respite from strict lockdowns in other states.
Astronomyalmanac.com

Night Sky Map for June 2021: See the Stars Move

Just click here or on the image below to open the printable map—then bring outside!. Objects in the sky always appear to be moving. The Sun and Moon rise in the east and set in the west. Less obviously, the stars and constellations also rise and set each day. Like clockwork, every celestial object marches across the sky from east to west and in 24 hours returns to its starting point.
kvnf.org

Western Slope Skies - The Summer Solstice

Have you ever wondered why the summer solstice is the longest day in the year? This year the summer solstice will be on Sunday, June 20th, which will officially be our first day of summer. During our summer solstice here in the northern hemisphere, the southern hemisphere is having its...
AstronomyPosted by
Seacoast Current

Solar Eclipse Brings Solar Show to the Seacoast Sky

Thursday morning's sunrise will look like it has a bite taken out of it as part of a partial solar eclipse. The moon will move between the sun and earth annular eclipse to case a shadow on the Earth. During an annular eclipse, the moon is far enough away from Earth that the moon appears smaller than the sun in the sky. Since the moon does not block the entire view of the sun, it will look like a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk.
Georgetown, DESussex Countian

Possum Point Players to open ‘Silent Sky’ on June 4

Possum Point Players’ mainstage production of “Silent Sky,” set for June 4-6 and June 11-13 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, tells the true story of a pioneering woman astronomer who broke a sky-high glass ceiling as she pursued her love of studying and living her dream among the stars.
AstronomyPottsville Republican Herald

Capella a constant in the night sky

Four out of the five brightest stars we can see are now readily visible in the celestial dome. Of course, the sun is our brightest and closest star. Once the sun has finally set on these early June evenings, the next brightest “star” to pop out is Venus in the Pottsville northwest sky. It doesn’t count, though, because it’s not a star — it’s a planet. The next brightest actual star is Arcturus, lighting up the southern sky, and next in line is Vega, showing off its brilliance in the high eastern sky.