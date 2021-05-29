Buffalo Woman Faces Grand Larceny Charge in Dunkirk
A Buffalo woman was arrested Thursday on charges of 4th-degree grand larceny and trespassing stemming from a shoplifting incident that occurred last month at a Dunkirk-area store. On April 17th, State Police in Fredonia responded to the Home Depot on Vineyard Drive, and an investigation found that 34-year-old Jennifer Szewczyk allegedly walked out of the store without paying for over $2,000 in flooring materials. Szewczyk had since left the scene, but was identified through photographs by Home Depot employees. Further investigation revealed that there was an order banning her from all Home Depot locations due to prior incidents. A warrant was obtained from Dunkirk Town Court, as attempts to locate Szewczyk had been unsuccessful. On Thursday, troopers were advised that Szewczyk was in the custody of the Buffalo Police Department for one of its cases. She was later turned over to troopers and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.chautauquatoday.com