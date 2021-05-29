Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Artificial intelligence used by Royal Navy for first time at sea

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irY47_0aFOsBGf00
Royal Navy

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used by the Royal Navy at sea for the first time – testing against supersonic missile threats.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the trial is part of Nato’s Exercise Formidable Shield, which is currently taking place off the coast of Scotland until June 3.

The research is being led by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) scientists – with the AI being tested on destroyer HMS Dragon and frigate HMS Lancaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5wu4_0aFOsBGf00
HMS Dragon

The MoD said the AI improves the early detection of lethal threat, accelerates engagement timelines and provides Royal Navy Commanders with a rapid hazard assessment to select the optimum weapon or measure to counter and destroy the target.

The trial is testing two AI applications, Startle and Sycoiea, with the former designed to provide live recommendations and alerts to sailors monitoring the “Air Picture”, and the latter identifying the nearest threat and how best to deal with it.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It’s vital that our brave and highly skilled armed forces stay ahead of the game for the security of the United Kingdom and our allies.

“The Royal Navy’s use of AI for the first time at sea is an important development in ensuring readiness to tackle threats we may face.

“I’m proud to see that two Scottish-built Royal Navy vessels are at the heart of this exercise in the waters off the Hebrides.”

The Royal Navy's use of AI for the first time at sea is an important development in ensuring readiness to tackle threats we may face.

The AI-based applications are also being tested to ensure they work alongside existing radar and combat management systems.

DSTL’s programme manager Alasdair Gilchrist said: “DSTL has invested heavily in the systems that are installed at the moment, but it’s imperative that we continue to invest to make sure that the Royal Navy remains relevant now and in the future.

“Being able to bring AI onto the ships is a massive achievement, and while we can prove the AI works in the labs, actually getting Navy personnel hands on is brilliant.”

HMS Lancaster’s Weapon Engineer Officer, Lieutenant Commander Adam Leveridge said: “Observing Startle and Sycoiea augment the human warfighter in real time against a live supersonic missile threat was truly impressive – a glimpse into our highly-autonomous future.”

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alister Jack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#The Ministry Of Defence#Nato#Dstl#Mod#Sycoiea#Scottish#The Royal Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Military
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
MilitaryPosted by
SlashGear

Royal Navy uses AI systems in first test against live supersonic missiles

For the first time, the UK’s Royal Navy is using artificial intelligence in a test against live missiles at sea, providing a look at the future of autonomous systems in the military. The exercise will take place over three weeks and involve testing two systems: Sycoiea and Startle. The Royal Navy says this is the largest test of its kind conducted thus far.
Militarydefense.gov

Memo Outlines DOD Plans for Responsible Artificial Intelligence

From the battlefield to the back office, artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how the Defense Department does business in areas like increasing the speed of decision making, making sense of complex data sets and improving efficiency in back-office operations. Ensuring that AI is developed, procured and used responsibly and ethically is a top priority for the department's top leader.
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

Drone Refuels US Navy Fighter Jet In Midair For the First Time

The most important part of this wasn't even in the article or even in the link. The important part is that the drone can be CARRIER BASED. What this allows is for Navy fighters, operating from a carrier, to be refueled by drones that are presumably also operating from the same carrier. This means that the Navy isn't tied to some complex logistics chain involving the Air Force and its (admittedly much higher capacity) KC-135 tankers. So now the carriers can operate as completely(?) independent strike forc.
TechnologyPhys.org

Keeping a closer eye on seabirds with drones and artificial intelligence

Using drones and artificial intelligence to monitor large colonies of seabirds can be as effective as traditional on-the-ground methods, while reducing costs, labor and the risk of human error, a new study finds. Scientists at Duke University and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) used a deep-learning algorithm—a form of artificial...
Militarysanjosesun.com

Iran's navy launches new indigenous destroyer and minehunter

Iran has welcomed two new vessels to its navy ? the Iranian-made Dena destroyer and Shahin minehunter ? during a ceremony at Bandar Abbas port. The launch comes after Iran sailed two warships into the Atlantic for the first time. On Monday, during a ceremony at the port of Bandar...
Militaryforces.net

Navy Delivers Aid To Caribbean Island After Volcanic Eruptions

The Royal Navy has delivered 75 tonnes of crucial aid to citizens of St Vincent following volcanic eruptions early this year. RFA Wave Knight offloaded 135 pallets of emergency aid in the Caribbean Island, which has been badly affected by the unexpected eruptions of La Soufrière in April. The support...
Militaryforces.net

Royal Marines Ranks: How Do They Work?

The Royal Marines are the world's most elite amphibious force. Although part of the Royal Navy, they use a rank structure similar to that of the British Army. The Royal Marines have been undergoing a modernisation programme, known as the Future Commando Force, with includes new kit, new ways of working and a new uniform.
Militarynavyrecognition.com

Pakistan to equip the MILGEM Class corvette with Albatros NG system

According to information published by Defence Turkey on June 12, 2021, the four MILGEM class corvette built by the Turkish company Aselsan will be equipped with the Albatros NG system from French company MBDA. Keel-laying ceremony of 3rd MILGEM Class Corvette for Pakistan Navy at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works(Picture...
Militaryforces.net

RAF Ranks In Order

Most Royal Air Force personnel belong to a squadron or unit, and all have a rank. According to the service, in many cases, the Royal Air Force rank will be the junior of the three UK military services, the Royal Navy having seniority over both the Army and RAF. Commissioned...
Aerospace & Defenseboxden.com

Jun 14 - PLA deploys AI in mock warplane battles, 'trains both pilots and AIs'

Jun 14 - PLA deploys AI in mock warplane battles, 'trains both pilots and AIs'. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force has started to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) as simulated opponents in pilots' aerial combat training so pilots can not only hone their decision-making and combat skills against fast-calculating computers, but the AIs can also learn from each engagement, and have already bested their human opponents on many occasions, according to a new report.
Militarynavyrecognition.com

Royal Canadian Navy returning HMCS Corner Brook submarine to the water

According to a tweet published by the Royal Canadian Navy on June 13, 2021, the Seaspan Careen vessel transported HMCS Corner Brook from the Esquimalt Graving Dock (EGD) to Ogden Point for the final stage of the undocking process. HMCS Corner Brook is a long-range hunter-killer submarine (SSK) of the...
Militaryforces.net

'It's A Real War': Veteran Remembers Falklands Conflict

On 2 April 1982, Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands. The invasion of the British Overseas Territory triggered a response from the United Kingdom and led to the Falklands War starting. Nearly four decades after the conflict, Forces News spoke to one veteran who talked about his journey and the fighting...