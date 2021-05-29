Cancel
Sheridan, NY

Sheridan Man Arrested After Leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sheridan man is facing several charges after he led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons in Irving shortly after 12:30 AM, when 25-year-old Justin-Case Gozdziak fled in the vehicle. Deputies say the pursuit ended just inside the Cattaraugus County line, where Gozdziak was taken into custody. He was charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed in excess of 55 MPH, failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving to the left of pavement markings. Gozdziak will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date. State Police and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the pursuit.

