Sheridan Man Arrested After Leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

A Sheridan man is facing several charges after he led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons in Irving shortly after 12:30 AM, when 25-year-old Justin-Case Gozdziak fled in the vehicle. Deputies say the pursuit ended just inside the Cattaraugus County line, where Gozdziak was taken into custody. He was charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed in excess of 55 MPH, failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving to the left of pavement markings. Gozdziak will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date. State Police and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the pursuit.