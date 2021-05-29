Cancel
Chautauqua, NY

Altercation Leads to Arrest of Town of Chautauqua Resident

chautauquatoday.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Town of Chautauqua man who was allegedly involved in a reported altercation Friday evening. At about 7:30 PM, deputies responded to an address on Elm Flats Road, where 39-year-old William Carter was reportedly in an altercation with an individual who had a valid stay-away order of protection against him. Carter was located a short distance away from the scene and taken into custody on a charge of 2nd-degree criminal contempt. Carter was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

chautauquatoday.com
