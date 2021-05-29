National tourney seedings released for LCCC soccer teams

Buy Now Laramie County Community College sophomore forward Beyonce Robinson and the Golden Eagles will open the NJCAA Division I tournament Friday against Eastern Florida College in Evans, Georgia. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The seedings and pool play were released for the National Junior College Athletics Associations Division I men’s and women’s national soccer tournaments Friday.

The women earned the sixth seed and will be in pool C along with third-seeded Eastern Florida State and No. 10 Kansas City, Kansas.

The women’s team finished the season 13-1, 8-0 in conference play and won the Region IX tournament after defeating Western Wyoming Community College 1-0 on May 22. LCCC’s only loss of the season came in a 1-0 defeat to Casper College. It finished as the sixth-ranked team in the country.

The tournament will be in Evans, Georgia, and the Golden Eagles’ first contest will be 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4 against Eastern Florida State.

For the men’s team, it drew a No. 12 seed after finishing the season 8-2-2. LCCC will be in Pool A, alongside top-seeded Iowa Western Community College and No. 8 Louisiana State University-Eunice.

The Eagles outlasted Otero Junior College 1-0 to win the Region IX title. Their first contest of the tournament will be at 9 a.m. June 5 against Iowa Western. The tournament will take place in Wichita, Kansas.