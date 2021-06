I had just turned 20 and was living in America when I received a telegram from my mother informing me that I must come home as the Queen had chosen me to be a Maid of Honour at her coronation. I was absolutely thrilled. I had been friends with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret as a child, and my parents were great friends of the King and Queen. My mother had just been appointed to be Lady of the Bedchamber to the new queen, and so she would also be part of the procession.