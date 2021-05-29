Love Island 2021 gets first-look teaser and official release date

Cancel
Fans have finally got a first look at the next season of Love Island .

Two brief teaser clips have been released ahead of the reality show’s return this summer.

Laura Whitmore , who took over hosting duties from the late Caroline Flack for the winter series last year, is seen sporting a red jumpsuit and sunglasses as she smashes a glass box reading: “In case of Love Island , crack on.”

A second teaser clip shows a red car with a licence plate “LOV3” cruising down the street.

Following speculation over whether this year’s season could go ahead given coronavirus restrictions, it has been confirmed that ITV ’s fan-favourite reality show will be returning to screens on 28 June.

Last year’s summer season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead, ITV aired a clip-show consisting of the show’s “best moments” over its six seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gX6x_0aFOrpAa00

It is reported that the hit reality series will return to its usual filming location in Mallorca, Spain. Iain Stirling will reprise his role as narrator.

Series six aired in January last year and was won by couple Finn Tapp and Paige Turley. Filmed in South Africa, it was the first winter edition of the popular show.

The last summer series to air saw former couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea be crowned winners in 2019.

