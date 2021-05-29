There Is Still Big Value In Big Lots For Dividend Investors

Big Lots Is A Shockingly Good Value For Income Investors. We are going to come right out and say it, Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) is such a deep value we are shocked that it is still trading at only 11 times its earnings. Big Lots is no Costco and shouldn't be trading at 38 times earnings but it's at least worth the 17 times earnings and 18 times earnings being paid for shares of BJ's Wholesale and Target. Big Lots, like BJ's, Target, Walmart, and Costco, is a high-quality retailer supported by stay-at-home trends, home improvement trends, and the company's multi-year turnaround plan. Begun a year or so before the pandemic set in, Operation Northstar is a driving force of the company's success that we see delivering value for investors long into the future.