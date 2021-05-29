Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

There Is Still Big Value In Big Lots For Dividend Investors

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Lots Is A Shockingly Good Value For Income Investors. We are going to come right out and say it, Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) is such a deep value we are shocked that it is still trading at only 11 times its earnings. Big Lots is no Costco and shouldn't be trading at 38 times earnings but it's at least worth the 17 times earnings and 18 times earnings being paid for shares of BJ's Wholesale and Target. Big Lots, like BJ's, Target, Walmart, and Costco, is a high-quality retailer supported by stay-at-home trends, home improvement trends, and the company's multi-year turnaround plan. Begun a year or so before the pandemic set in, Operation Northstar is a driving force of the company's success that we see delivering value for investors long into the future.

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Lots#Dividend Investors#Ecommerce#The Technical Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Costco
Related
MarketsForexTV.com

FedEx raises dividend by 15%

FedEx Corp. said late Monday its board has approved a 15% increase to the delivery and logistics company’s dividend. The dividend, up by 10 cents to 75 cents a share, is payable July 12 to stockholders of record as of June 28. “Increasing our dividend reinforces our commitment to drive value for shareowners,” Chief Financial Officer Michael C. Lenz said in a statement. “Our balance sheet and cash flow allow us to strategically invest in long-term, profitable growth while also rewarding our shareowners by raising our dividend.” FedEx shares traded 0.3% higher in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day down 1.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
StocksUS News and World Report

5 Big Stocks With Recent Dividend Increases

Many income investors like to chase stocks with big yield. However, it's important to remember that dividend stocks are really only worth your attention if they continue to pay you for the long haul. After all, what's the point of buying a mediocre stock with a big yield today just...
Stocksetf.com

New ETFs No Issue For Big Investors

Nearly three dozen U.S.-listed ETFs that launched since the start of 2018 had $1 billion-plus in assets as of May 2021. Unlike with mutual funds, investors are not reliant on a three-year track record when buying an ETF. The Communications Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) will turn three years old...
Stocksinvezz.com

MPLX shares represent an opportunity for dividend-oriented investors

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) shares have been moving in an uptrend last several months, and the technical picture implies that the price could stabilize above $30 resistance this June. The oil price also remains supported, and OPEC expects a stronger oil demand recovery in the second half of this year. Fundamental...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investors Are Hungry for Tuesday's 2 Big Nasdaq Winners

Investors have had to deal with a lot of crosscurrents in the stock market lately, especially among the high-growth companies in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC). Tuesday morning was no exception, with the Nasdaq initially moving higher but falling about a quarter percent by 11:45 a.m. EDT. Yet on the Nasdaq...
RetailZacks.com

The Value Investor's Biggest Challenge

(0:45) - Exploring The Specialty Retail Stores: Niche Shopping. (10:10) - The Positives and Negatives of Value Investing: Top Stock Picks. (21:05) - Episode Roundup: ECHS, AMZN, GIII, EXPR, GPS, LE, PXD, JPM. Welcome to Episode #238 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

Follow the Insiders Into This High-Value 8% Dividend Play

Sometimes it feels like investors have picked the market clean of cheap stocks, but there are still a few good bargains out there. Consider business development company (BDC) Prospect Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: PSEC). Prospect Capital is objectively cheap. There’s the obvious — it pays a nice 8.2% yield. But what...
Financial Reportshfndigital.com

Big Lots reports record Q1 earnings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Big Lots reported record earnings for the first quarter ended May 1, with net sales totaling $1.626 billion, a 13% increase compared with the same period last year. The company said the growth resulted from an 11.3% increase in comparable-store sales and sales growth from new and...
Marketswealthbriefing.com

What It Means To Be A "Contrarian" Value Investor

Blindly practising time-honoured value investing is a dangerous occupation, not least because of the pace at which companies are being disrupted by technology. How businesses can be assessed for their longer-term value are among the themes examined in this commentary. This guest commentary discusses what it means to be a...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Big Lots Posts Upbeat Q1 Results; Shares Drop 5.5%

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by results from the strategic initiative Operation North Star and third stimulus distributions. Shares of Big Lots declined 5.5% on Friday as due to a lack of visibility, the company refrained from providing FY2021 guidance.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Big Lots (BIG) Q1 Earnings Beat, Comparable Sales Rise Y/Y

BIG - Free Report) reported a stellar first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. The company’s both top and the bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year as well. Notably, the quarter delivered fifth consecutive sales and earnings beat. Results were driven by strength in the company’s underlying Operation North Star initiative and a positive customer response on the third round of stimulus distributions that started in March. Moreover, the company’s Lot and Queue Line strategies bode well.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Big Lots Stock Shows Market Leadership; Steady Profit, Sales Growth, RS Rating Jumps To 81

Closeout and value-price goods retailer Big Lots weathered the coronavirus market crash better than most companies. Its sales and profits grew all of the last four quarters, including a 108% surge in earnings per share last quarter. And Big Lots stock hit a fresh high this month. On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for top-ranked Big Lots (BIG) climbed to a new percentile, rising from 76 to 81.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $104.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.29 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

JOYY Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Financial Comparison

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk. Risk & Volatility. TFI International has a beta of 1.53,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$639.47 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $639.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.