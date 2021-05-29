Cancel
Video Games

Lady Dimitrescu Performs Resident Evil's Itchy Tasty Note

IGN
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Keeper's Diary is one of the most iconic files in Resident Evil history and we got Lady Dimitrescu (Maggie Robertson) to perform it! Although this specific note appears in both the Resident Evil Remake and even Resident Evil 5: Lost in Nightmares, we opted for the original 1996 version!

Video Gamestechraptor.net

Resident Evil Village Review

Resident Evil is a franchise with a varied past. Moving from tense horror in a creepy mansion all the way to punching boulders with sheer adrenaline, it has always failed to hit a consistent tone. This issue is so prevalent that it became part of why fans loved it. Resident Evil Village is a game for fans of everything that has come prior. It’s scary, wacky, weird, and all-around brilliant.
Video GamesTVOvermind

How to Find the Mask of Rage in Resident Evil Village

How do you find the Mask of Rage in Resident Evil Village? Resident Evil Village has been out for a couple of weeks now and I’m not sure if the game is actually hard or if I’m just stupid, but I still can’t beat the game. It’s taken me so long to get through what seems like what should have been incredibly simple tasks (like checking my inventory for a Key Item that I needed to progress through the story), but for some reason I just never got it. One thing that I did eventually get was how to find the four angel masks hidden in the castle. With the help of Jeffrey Parkin and a little bit of intuition, I was finally able to find the masks and move on with my life, and by move on with my life I absolutely mean writing about how you can find these masks yourself! So, how do you go about finding the Mask of Rage in Resident Evil Village?
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

How Resident Evil Village Channels Swamp Thing’s Biggest Twist

The following article contains spoilers for Swamp Thing, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village. How do you solve a problem like Ethan Winters? If you’re Capcom, you take a leaf out of Swamp Thing’s book and turn his life into a brain-scratching existential nightmare. I’m not saying that Capcom set out to copy DC Comics’ slimy superhero, but Resident Evil Village all but delivers the same magnificent twist as Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing run.
Video Gamesava360.com

GOODBYE, LADY DIMITRESCU... | Resident Evil: Village - Part 13

My Dearest Lady Dimitrescu, writing this letter is the most painful experience of my life. I would rather choose to have my hand sliced off a thousand times more (preferably by you) than be cursed with the burden of putting these thoughts to paper... but paper I must... Our connection...
Video GamesDigital Trends

All puzzle solutions in Resident Evil Village

The Resident Evil series has always featured intricate puzzles for players to solve. Most of the time, these puzzles reward players with the hidden keys they need to progress. Other times, these puzzles reward them with valuable items to sell in-game. This guide will focus on the puzzles of Resident Evil Village, specifically the ones that require some thought and riddle-solving. Be sure to check out our safe codes guide and our treasure locations guide for more helpful information.
Video GamesCollider

After 'Resident Evil Village', Where Will 'Resident Evil 9' Take the Franchise?

For 25 years, the Resident Evil franchise has reinvented itself time and time again, sometimes revolutionizing the entire industry along with it. After just three highly successful games, Resident Evil 4 forever changed the franchise by introducing a bigger focus on action. Then, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard brought back the survival horror element with a vengeance and introduced another big change with the shift to a first-person perspective.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dead by Daylight reveals Nemesis's abilities for upcoming Resident Evil crossover event

Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil's crossover event has a brand new trailer with added gameplay features. Just below, you can check out the brand new Dead by Daylight trailer, in which the Resident Evil crossover event is detailed in full. When the new update arrives for Behaviour Interactive's horror game later this month on June 15, one of the big new features is the Raccoon City Police Station as a map, playable from both Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake.
Video GamesCollider

‘Resident Evil Village’: Let’s Talk About Salvatore Moreau, the Secluded Evil Doctor

It’s safe to say that almost no one thinks of Salvatore Moreau as their favorite character amongst the Four Lords on Resident Evil Village — let’s be honest, we are all still in love with Lady Dimitrescu and her darling daughters. However, if you go off the main path and explore the village thoroughly, it’s possible to uncover the secrets of the evil doctor, one of the main forces responsible for making Ethan Winter’s life a living hell filled with nightmarish creatures. To explain Moreau’s surprising impact in Resident Evil Village’s story, we’ll need to go through spoilers. So, if you are still hunting all of Resident Evil Village’s files, you might want to come back later.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Mods bring Silent Hill to Resident Evil Village

There were already a lot of great RE8 mods available on PC, but now finally there’s a Resident Evil Village Silent Hill crossover mod. This Resident Evil 8 Silent Hill mod adds the classic creepy nurses from Silent Hill 2 to the game in place of the shambling Moroaica zombies, which the player first encounters in the dark basement of Castle Dimitrescu. Here’s how to play this “Silent Hill x Resident Evil” crossover.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Resident Evil 6 is worth a revisit, but only with a friend

There's something apt about the way you heal in Resident Evil 6. Traditionally, the series relied on lively leafy herbs to restore you. These conveniently potted plants still exist in 6, but you can’t take them in their natural organic state. Instead, you break them down into blisters of perfectly round green pills, which you put in a case so that you can quickly pop them mid-battle. You're no longer interacting with something organic and mysterious, but sterile—an overly processed and market-researched product far removed from its original form.