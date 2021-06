As a third round (#66 overall) MAC selection from the University of Toledo in the 2019 NFL Draft, Diontae Johnson was productive in his rookie season despite playing with a QB carousel and without franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Many fans and analysts alike were excited to see the type of season Johnson would put together in 2020 with a returning Big Ben, and while Johnson displayed flashes of elite-level production, his play was still sporadic due to a couple of factors. Those factors were: injuries and drops. However, when locked in, Johnson displayed the ability to line up as the X receiver, serving as the Steelers’ best technician in terms of creating separation to beat tight coverage on a full route tree.