Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant Discusses Fallout with Wendy Osefo + Throws Some Shade

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo are no longer on good terms. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant became a hot topic after Bravo released the trailer for the upcoming season. In the video, Gizelle managed to offend Wendy Osefo. Although the sorority sisters appeared to be building a friendship last season, Wendy wasn’t here for Gizelle bringing a rumor to the group. The rumor was about Eddie Osefo.

urbanbellemag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Osefo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Rhop Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsurbanbellemag.com

RHOP: Wendy Osefo Slams Gizelle Bryant + Newcomer Angers Robyn Dixon & Candiace Dillard

RHOP hasn’t slowed down. For months now, fans of “Real Housewives of Potomac” have been hearing all kinds of rumors about the drama that was going down since Monique Samuels’ departure. To no surprise, Monique leaving the show hasn’t done much to cut down the feuds. In fact, Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger have continued to exchange low verbal blows when they get together in the same room. However, there are some new feuds that will unfold on the upcoming season.
Relationshipsrealitytea.com

Gizelle Bryant Says She And Jamal Bryant Broke Up

Gizelle Bryant spent four seasons on the Real Housewives of Potomac with the narrative that her ex-husband Jamal Bryant was a serial cheater. She revealed her past as the first lady of Jamal’s church in a memoir which was shared with the other RHOP ladies during a tea ceremony. Gizelle took her role as the face of the church seriously, and ignored Jamal’s behaviors for some time. But when she was ready to leave, she really really left and raised their three daughters on her own.
Celebritieshiphollywood.com

Gizelle Bryant Reveals She And Jamal Bryant Called It Quits … Again

It looks like Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is no longer trying to rekindle her romance with her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. During an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Bryant revealed that she and Jamal called it quits during the pandemic. “We were working on us...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Candiace Dillard Believes She Receives More Criticism Than Ashley Darby Due to Colorism

The last season of RHOP was really hard for Candiace Dillard. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard had a very eventful recent season thanks to her altercation with Monique Samuels. In fact, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” controversy had everyone talking well before the season even premiered. While Candiace did have some supporters, others were very critical. And they felt as if Candiace brought the violence on herself.
TV & Videosgranthshala.com

‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Sparks Drama by Seemingly Throwing Shade at Monique Samuels

Candice Dillard is one of the stars Real Housewives of the Potomac He will return to the show when Season 6 premieres on Bravo. The reality TV personality was involved in a physical altercation last season when co-star Monique Samuels attacked her while the cameras were filming. After claiming to have had a bad experience with the cable network that aired the show, Dillard tweeted a message that appeared to be directed at Samuels.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Mimi Faust Discusses Breakup with Ty Young + Responds to Ariane Davis’ Comments

Mimi Faust has shared a lot on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has had a very interesting time on the show. Over the years, she’s had her share of feuds. She’s also had ups and downs in her love life. Fans of the show also know that the love triangle she was in with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez resulted in some memorable moments, too. However, many fans of the show were happy to see Mimi settle down and find true love with Ty Young.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star Drew Sidora Receives Backlash Amid Porsha Williams’ Engagement

Drew Sidora is receiving some backlash. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had a rocky start in her relationship with LaToya Ali. The newbies had tension during their first time filming together with the group. They were discussing Kenya Moore’s love life. And LaToya suggested that she hook Kenya up with a new man amid Kenya’s separation from Marc Daly. LaToya was also separated from her husband Adam Ali at the same time.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Marlo Hampton Doubts Porsha Williams’ Relationship With Simon Guobadia Is The Real Thing

Real Housewives of Atlanta went all the way escalando and Porsha Williams Stewart Almost McKinley Almost Guobadia will be headlining the tele novela next season. Porsha has her eye on the prize and that prize is a $1.25 million rock, honey. So what if Porsha’s love interest is the former husband of a former friend? Sure, they may or may not have been hooking up on the low since January of this year, despite claims to the contrary. At this point, Porsha needs her own dramatic theme music.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Natalie Nunn Seemingly Shades Porsha Williams Amid Controversial Engagement News

Porsha Williams is tied up in a controversial engagement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams continues to have people talking now that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia. Although Porsha denied that she got with Simon while he was still with Falynn Guobadia, not everyone believes her. In fact, some people have accused Porsha of stealing Falynn’s husband despite them appearing to be cool on the show.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star Porsha Williams Unfollows Cynthia Bailey Amid Engagement Controversy

Relationships are changing on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is no stranger to controversy. In fact, quite a bit of the recent season was centered around rumors about Porsha. Kenya Moore accused Porsha of hooking up with Bolo. Bolo is the male dancer that Kandi Burruss booked for Cynthia Bailey’s surprise bachelorette party. The event took place during the group’s time in South Carolina.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

NeNe Leakes Thought Simon Guobadia Was Dating Porsha Williams’ Mom; Says Porsha And Falynn Guobadia’s Friendship Was Probably Fake For Real Housewives

Whether we like it or not, it’s hard to deny that Nene Leakes is a Bravo legend. When she’s on the Real Housewives of Atlanta screen, or when she’s on the sidelines, Nene is always giving us a piece of her mind. After insisting she wasn’t let go of the show, Nene did everything in her power (which wasn’t much) to try and sabotage the franchise altogether. She even wanted to get her “little sister”, Porsha Williams in on that plan.