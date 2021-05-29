Jon Seda offers fans first look from the set of his new series La Brea

As fans expected, Chicago PD season 8 concluded on a very dramatic note this past Wednesday, May 26, and now we’re all waiting to find out how the story will continue in the fall. The finale was particularly major for Officer Kim Burgess, who almost died and had to go through emergency surgery. Though we think she’ll be back in Chicago PD season 9, her fate is still technically up in the air. So while we wait for more information regarding actress Marina Squerciati‘s future on the police drama, let’s get to know her a bit better.