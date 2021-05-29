Jon Seda offers fans first look from the set of his new series La Brea
This fall, Jon Seda is finally heading back to NBC in what is shaping up to be one of the most-talked-about new series of the 2021-22 fall schedule, La Brea. In what will be his first series regular role since leaving Chicago PD in 2019, La Brea will see Seda trading in his gun and badge for a stethoscope and doctor’s coat as he takes on the role of Dr. Sam Velez, a stern father who carries himself like an Army general.onechicagocenter.com