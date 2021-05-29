Cancel
Jon Seda offers fans first look from the set of his new series La Brea

By Cody Schultz
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, Jon Seda is finally heading back to NBC in what is shaping up to be one of the most-talked-about new series of the 2021-22 fall schedule, La Brea. In what will be his first series regular role since leaving Chicago PD in 2019, La Brea will see Seda trading in his gun and badge for a stethoscope and doctor’s coat as he takes on the role of Dr. Sam Velez, a stern father who carries himself like an Army general.

onechicagocenter.com
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD’s Marina Squerciati age, Instagram, height, and more: Everything to know about the Kim Burgess actress

As fans expected, Chicago PD season 8 concluded on a very dramatic note this past Wednesday, May 26, and now we’re all waiting to find out how the story will continue in the fall. The finale was particularly major for Officer Kim Burgess, who almost died and had to go through emergency surgery. Though we think she’ll be back in Chicago PD season 9, her fate is still technically up in the air. So while we wait for more information regarding actress Marina Squerciati‘s future on the police drama, let’s get to know her a bit better.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 9 finale preview: No Survivors

How scared should fans be going into the Chicago Fire season finale?. With a title like “No Survivors,” One Chicago viewers might be worried about what’s going to happen in tonight’s episode—especially longtime fans who know the series has a history of doing all kinds of life-threatening things in its finales.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Med spoilers: Chicago Med season 6 finale ending explained

Chicago Med season 6 has officially reached its conclusion and the season 6 finale was quite the game-changer with several shocking developments including the departure of two original characters and the future of several others left up in the air. ** Warning: The following post contains spoilers from the Chicago...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 9, episode 15 synopsis and promo: A White-Knuckle Panic

The next Chicago Fire is all about characters moving forward in their careers, according to the information that’s been released by NBC about Wednesday’s episode. “A White-Knuckle Panic” is an interesting title for an episode that seems more celebratory. Now that Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has made Lieutenant, Firehouse 51 has to figure out where she goes from here. Literally, since 51 already has its share of Lieutenants.
Los Angeles, CAcartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale video: Why was Deeks taken?

Tonight on CBS, the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale is finally here — and as you would imagine, there’s a lot of drama coming!. We know that for Nell, a big part of her story will be about her future — will she take over Hetty’s job, and does that mean the end of Linda Hunt for good? We know that this is one of the questions viewers will be asking tonight.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Gerald McRaney Promoted to Series Regular on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

NCIS: Los Angeles has promoted recurring guest star Gerald McRaney to series regular ahead of the 13th season. McRaney has appeared on the CBS procedural drama since 2014, playing retired U.S. Navy Admiral Hollis Kilbride, a longtime friend of Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt), the current Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects branch of NCIS in Los Angeles. Kilbride often offers his advice and counsel to the NCIS crew during their undercover operations.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Med season 6 finale synopsis and promo: I Will Come To Save You

The Chicago Med season finale airs this week, and NBC has released the initial details about the last episode of season 6. Wednesday’s finale is called “I Will Come To Save You,” and One Chicago fans know that it’s not just the end of the season, but the end of the road for Dr. Natalie Manning and April Sexton. Actresses Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta opted not to renew their contracts, so this episode will see both of their characters leave the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

When does Chicago PD return?

It’s crazy to think that Chicago PD season 8 is already over as it seems like just yesterday the show returned for its newest season. And what a season it has been!. Season 8 proved to be quite an impactful and huge season for PD, bringing with it surprising new developments for our favorite detectives both in their personal and professional lives. Even better, the season gave each member of the Intelligence Unit get the chance to shine via some truly exceptional hours.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire finally gets overdue syndication deal with ION

After years of waiting, Chicago Fire has finally landed a syndication deal—and it starts next week. ION Television has announced that it will start airing repeats of Chicago Fire on Tuesdays, starting with this coming Tuesday, June 15. One Chicago fans will get a marathon of reruns each week that begins at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT and continues throughout the day.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What’s next for Trudy Platt in Chicago PD season 9?

What’s next for Trudy Platt in Chicago PD season 9?. Amy Morton‘s cynical desk sergeant is a fan favorite, but she continues to be the show’s most underused character. The eighth season didn’t give One Chicago fans a Trudy-centric episode, and it sometimes felt like she had more to do on Chicago Fire than she did on PD.
Los Angeles, CAcartermatt.com

Why did Renee Felice Smith, Barrett Foa leave NCIS: Los Angeles?

If you’ve watched tonight’s new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, then you know the bad news that Barrett Floa and Renee Felice Smith are leaving. It’s a tough pill to swallow! These two have been a part of the show since early on in its run, and they have each contributed to making it precisely what it is.
TV Seriesonechicagocenter.com

Is Chicago Fire cancelled?

The show that kicked off Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire has been airing on NBC since 2012. Viewers saw the season 9 finale premiere this past Wednesday, May 26, and fans will tell you they’re now counting down the days until the beloved series returns. The Chicago Fire season...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is Chicago Fire Really Saying Goodbye To A Hero In The Season 9 Finale?

Many spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of Chicago Fire Season 9 on NBC, called "A White-Knuckle Panic." Chicago Fire is fast-approaching the end of its ninth season, and "A White-Knuckle Panic" proved that the show still knows how to raise the stakes to set up a season finale almost ten years in. Hot off the good news that Stella Kidd passed the lieutenant's exam, Chicago Fire confirmed with this episode that Stella would have to leave Firehouse 51 since there's no opening for an officer there. Between the uncertainty of Stella's future as a firefighter at 51 and some other events in "A White-Knuckle Panic," I find myself wondering if Fire is setting the Season 9 finale up to say goodbye to a firefighter as a series regular, and not necessarily the one that the promo gave away.