Iconic Australian artist David Bromley and his crew are heading back to his old Windsor digs for another Bromley & Co epic sale!. For six days between Thursday June 24th – Tuesday June 29th, the Windsor gallery will be full of treasures from the Bromley & Co collection with discounts of up to 70% off. You’ll find heaps of artworks including paintings, works on paper, drawings, prints and ceramics alongside furniture, design and decorator pieces in the mix. David and Yuge Bromley will also be opening up their personal collection of sculptures and artworks by Australian and international artists for the shopping event. This is guaranteed to be a wild and wonderful treasure hunt!