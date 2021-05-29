‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Exits Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Event Before the Shade Begins
Things haven’t gotten better between Lisa Nicole Cloud and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. “Married to Medicine” stars Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Lisa Nicole Cloud have a rocky history. At one point in time, the ladies were trying to build a friendship. But things fell apart when they collaborated to do an event. Heavenly was under the impression that it was a true partnership. So she was furious to find out that Lisa had the event name trademarked.urbanbellemag.com