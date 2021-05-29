‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Exits Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Event Before the Shade Begins

As much drama as there has already been during the Married to Medicine ladies' trip to Jekyll Island, there has also been some work toward healing. In the June 13 episode, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe confided in Dr. Jackie Walters and Quad Webb about what's been going on in her marriage to Dr. Scott Metcalfe — namely that her husband has been talking to another woman who is his life coach (clip above). Dr. Jackie and Quad, both of whom experienced something similar in their marriages, gave Dr. Contessa some advice in this situation after she said that she wanted to stay married to Dr. Scott.