‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Exits Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Event Before the Shade Begins

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings haven’t gotten better between Lisa Nicole Cloud and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. “Married to Medicine” stars Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Lisa Nicole Cloud have a rocky history. At one point in time, the ladies were trying to build a friendship. But things fell apart when they collaborated to do an event. Heavenly was under the impression that it was a true partnership. So she was furious to find out that Lisa had the event name trademarked.

Tisha Campbell is a loving mother to two sons, always taking time to show them affection whether it's through taking selfies together or supporting their dreams. Tisha Campbell, AKA Gina on "Martin," showed three men in her life on Instagram, displaying their strong likeness. The one upfront of the shot is her brother Jermaine Campbell while the other two are her sons.