Help train today’s interns to become tomorrow’s workforce at no cost to you. From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Apopka. The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Apopka is once again proud to host the Apopka Youth Works (AYW) program in conjunction with CareerSource Central Florida. This is the seventh year for the program, which provides summer internships to local high school students.