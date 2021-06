Olympique de Marseille, according to Marca and other sources, are interested in Francis Coquelin. As we said in or piece on what to expect from Villarreal in the transfer market it is extremely likely that at least one of our over aged 30 defensive midfielders departs this summer, making room possibly for Manu Morlanes to return and back up Trigueros and Parejo or even for another signing in the central part of midfield.