Ex Inter boss Spalletti named as new Napoli coach

Usually, I give a recap of both the first and second half but in this match I really can't because absolutely NOTHING happened the whole match and AC Milan looked like a joke. After beating Juventus and smashing Torino, Milan had the golden opportunity to clinch a Champions League spot against Cagliari. Sadly Milan failed to show up at all and looked like they didn't even want to qualify for Champions League. A performance like that so close to the end of the season is disrespectful to the club and the fan base. Nobody showed up on the team except for Gigio and Cagliari was actually the team with the more clear cut chances. Now Milan have to beat Atalanta in order to secure a spot in Champions League. Not to be pessimistic but Milan beating Atlanta is a long shot and it really does seem like Milan will miss out on the Champions League for another year. If Milan do fail to capitalize then this will be one of the biggest collapses in recent memory. In his press conference, Pioli said that not making Champions League would not be a failure but I have to disagree and that mentality is a massive problem for the club.