Ex Inter boss Spalletti named as new Napoli coach

By AFP
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Roma and Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti was on Saturday named as Napoli's new coach. "Welcome Luciano, together we will do a great job," the Serie A club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis posted on twitter. He succeeds Gennaro Gattuso, who left after failing to qualify Napoli for the Champions...

www.msn.com
UEFAThe Offside

Milan Player Ratings: Milan 0-0 Cagliari

Usually, I give a recap of both the first and second half but in this match I really can't because absolutely NOTHING happened the whole match and AC Milan looked like a joke. After beating Juventus and smashing Torino, Milan had the golden opportunity to clinch a Champions League spot against Cagliari. Sadly Milan failed to show up at all and looked like they didn't even want to qualify for Champions League. A performance like that so close to the end of the season is disrespectful to the club and the fan base. Nobody showed up on the team except for Gigio and Cagliari was actually the team with the more clear cut chances. Now Milan have to beat Atalanta in order to secure a spot in Champions League. Not to be pessimistic but Milan beating Atlanta is a long shot and it really does seem like Milan will miss out on the Champions League for another year. If Milan do fail to capitalize then this will be one of the biggest collapses in recent memory. In his press conference, Pioli said that not making Champions League would not be a failure but I have to disagree and that mentality is a massive problem for the club.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Mancini names pre-Euro 2020 friendly squad after extending Italy deal

Rome (AFP) – Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday named a 33-man squad for a pre-Euro 2020 friendly with San Marino after signing a new deal with the national team that runs until June 2026. The ‘Azzurri’ face San Marino on May 28 in the Sardinian city of Cagliari in...
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu remains unsure of future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says his future won't depend on Champions League qualification. Calhanoglu's contract expires next month. “I am very happy that we reached this point. We're fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League," Calhanoglu told Sky Italia. “I always said that I...
SoccerTribal Football

Napoli president De Laurentiis: Stay focused lads

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn't want anyone switching off in the final weeks of the season. Victory over Fiorentina sees Napoli move back into fourth place at the expense of Juventus. The Azzurri are one point clear of the Bianconeri with one game remaining. Juventus will play away at...
UEFAsempremilan.com

Sky: Milan’s fate in their own hands – celebration and a great market or misery and reflections

AC Milan have six days to prepare for a game that means months of either glory and celebration or anger and reflection. Peppe Di Stefano spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) live from Milanello during the broadcast ‘Il Calcio è Servito’ and remarked that the Rossoneri want to turn the page and think about Atalanta, because they still own their own destiny in their hands.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
UEFAtheclevelandamerican.com

Fiorentina vs Napoli (0-2) Series One Day 37; Summary and Objectives

One and a half feet in the Champions League! A golden victory taken by Napoli when they went to Florence this Sunday. Chuckie Lozano’s team won 2-0 and will face UCL next season. In a tough and locked crowd in the first half, a second exit and a goal would...
UEFA90min.com

Croatia name 26-player squad for Euro 2020

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has named his provisional 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2020. The Vatreni have never won a major tournament but to many people's surprise, they bettered their third-place finish in the 1998 World Cup by finishing as runners-up in Russia. The 54-year-old coach received much praise for...
SoccerTribal Football

Beppe Iachini emotional after Fiorentina defeat to Napoli

Beppe Iachini was emotional after Fiorentina's defeat to Napoli. Iachini confirmed going into the game he would be leaving at the end of the season. “We played a good match defensively, against a team that creates many goal-scoring opportunities. We didn't do so well when we had the ball," Iachini told DAZN.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Dalot insists Milan are ‘not happy’ after Cagliari draw and pledges response: “We played badly”

Diogo Dalot has admitted he and his AC Milan team-mates are disappointed with their performance against Cagliari but pledged to come out fighting next Sunday against Atalanta. Milan missed out on the chance to secure a return to the Champions League after seven long years as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Cagliari. A simple victory over the 16th-placed team would have assured Milan of a top four finish, but they could not find the imagination needed to break down the away side.
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
Soccersempremilan.com

Three stats highlight just how worrying Milan’s home form has been in 2020-21

The extent of AC Milan’s home struggles during the 2020-21 season have been made clear with three key statistics. As MilanLive writes, the number of points won at home by Milan in the current season is just 30. In this statistic, the Rossoneri are seventh in Serie A in terms of home form, with only 3 points more than Sampdoria obtained on their own field. Eight wins, six draws and five defeats in 19 home games.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli on Cagliari setback: We can't dwell on this

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli admits their 0-0 draw with Cagliari was a setback. The result leaves Milan's top four chances in the balance ahead of the final game of the season. It means they go into the final round against Atalanta with 76 points, the same as Napoli, and...
Soccersempremilan.com

Il Tempo: Mourinho appointment pushes Mkhitaryan towards Roma exit – Milan observing with interest

AC Milan remain interested in signing Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, according to a report. Mkhitaryan has had an excellent season for the Giallorossi in 2020-21, having racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 Serie A appearances so far this term. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is nothing to suggest that a renewal is imminent, leading to suggestions that the Armenia international could move on.
UEFAYardbarker

Milan face worst opponent at the worst time but the cycle could close where it all began

AC Milan now face an uphill battle to secure a top four spot after a damaging 0-0 draw at home against Cagliari last night. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes (via MilanNews), the match against Atalanta will be a real mountain to climb and the Rossoneri will have to win a place in the Champions League by facing their most feared opponent, the only one they have not been able to beat during the management of Pioli.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Pioli believes Milan suffered from ‘pressure and tension’ and admits ‘a bit of everything’ went wrong vs. Cagliari

Head coach Stefano Pioli believes his Milan side suffered most from ‘pressure and tension’ which produced a performance lacking in ‘pace and quality’. Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
UEFAYardbarker

Worse than 2014-15 and a first since 1997: All the key stats from Milan’s draw vs. Cagliari

AC Milan simply froze under the San Siro spotlight on Sunday night, drawing 0-0 against Cagliari when a win would have secured a top four finish. It was a lethargic and lacklustre performance against a team who sat deep and tried to frustrate despite learning that they had retained their top flight status for another year just a couple of hours before kick-off, and now only a win against Atalanta will make sure of a Champions League return.